Dolce & Gabbana celebrate Fall 2024 Alta Moda show in Sardinia

Ciao! Dolce & Gabbana took its Fall 2024 Alta Moda collection to the Italian island of Sardinia for a multi-day affair. The brand kicked its celebrations off with a dinner for its new Alta Gioielleria high jewelry line, featuring a performance by Christina Aguilera. The event continued with a runway show on the beach, viewed by stars including Naomi Campbell, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Alessandra Ambrosia, Halle Bailey, Maluma, Lucien Laviscount, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Malone Souliers & Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini reunite

Malone Souliers has teamed up with Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini for a second collaboration. The pair’s pre-Fall 2024 capsule line takes inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock’s film heroines with a sharp, chic palette of black, dark red, and white, with accents ranging from delicate metal orb charms to gleaming allover crystals. Though the collection features Souliers’ signature Aurora pumps, Lucie kitten heels, Azzurra sandals, and Carlotta mules, it also introduces two new styles: the Valeria pumps and Luna sandals. You can discover the full collection now on Malone Souliers’ website.

All images: Courtesy of Malone Souliers

Celine taps Ever Anderson for new campaign

Celine’s embracing its relationship with young Hollywood in its latest campaign, starring actress Ever Anderson. Anderson, who follows in the footsteps of model mom Milla Jovovich, poses for Hedi Slimane’s lens in an array of the French brand’s retro-chic pieces—complemented by its new Tilly, Teddy, and Victoire handbags. The moment follows Celine’s recent campaigns with Kaia Gerber and Esther Rose-McGregor, as well as the launch of its brand-new bath and body collection—which includes a liquid soap, hair mist, hand cream, and body lotion in its popular Parade scent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CELINE (@celine)

Did Victoria’s Secret reveal its new Angel wings?

Victoria’s Secret may have just shared a sneak peek at its new VS Angel’s wings! Ahead of the return of its Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show later this year, the label posted a new Instagram Reel featuring several sets of angel wings cast in metallic gold and silver. As for who’s wearing the high-shine feathers? We’ll find out when the next generation of Angels hits the runway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret)

Christie’s new auction showcases Louis Vuitton’s iconic trunks

Louis Vuitton’s signature luggage is getting the Christie’s treatment! The auction house’s new “Legendary Trunks: A European Private Collection” auction features the largest private collection of Vuitton trunks to appear at an auction. Among the nearly 100 trunks are an 1870 model, a custom trunk designed for Ernest Hemingway, and a 2004 Croquet Trunk—as well as a vibrant trunk designed by the late Virgil Abloh. Bidders can compete for sales now on Christie’s website until July 3.

