Editor’s Pick: Talbots Metallic Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan

What: Talbots’ new metallic cardigan brings a shimmering update to staple summer knits. The lightweight, long-sleeved piece features a subtly shiny gold hue, which can also be seen throughout the brand’s new July collection.

Who: Talbots’ new summer drop for July finds inspiration in the tropics, with hues including tonal green, gold, purple, blue, white, and black. The brand’s latest collection includes a range of separates that can be easily mixed and matched all season, including blazers, tunics, knits, and dresses.

Why: The metallic cardigan features a shiny tone and V-neck silhouette for a glamorous, bohemian take on the classic knitted piece. Its ribbed texture creates a breezy layer when faced with chilly summer winds, while also providing an effortless layer from day to night. The shimmering gold hue can be easily matched with any of your gold jewelry for a chic style statement, to boot.

Where: Talbots.com

How much: $100.

All images: Courtesy of Talbots

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.