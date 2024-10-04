This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Michael Rider is now artistic director at Celine. Hedi Slimane and the brand have parted ways.

2. Gigi Ganatra Duff is now chief communications officer at eBay.

3. Alberto Caliri is now creative director at Missoni. Filippo Grazioli and the brand have parted ways.

4. Jon Galantic is now CEO of Tod’s Group.

5. Aaron Royce is now fashion news editor at The Daily Front Row.

6. Jacob Gallagher is now fashion reporter at The New York Times.

7. Deborah You is now social video editor at Who What Wear.

8. Frances Clift is now director, public relations and VIP at Ferragamo.

9. Tim Fitzgerald is now director, VIP and influence at Karla Otto.

10. Eddie Perenyi is now director in the social division at SHADOW.

11. Logan Barragan is now senior account executive at BPCM.

12. Sara Farrell is now account executive, footwear at Tory Burch.

13. Olivia Tirmonia is now account executive at The Lede Company.

14. Faith Welker is now junior account executive at Fisher Public Relations.

15. Allison Goldner is now assistant talent manager at Oz Lane Agency.

16. Chris de Lapuente and LVMH are parting ways.

Plus!

17. The Society is now representing Adriana Lima.

18. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Scent Beauty.

19. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing Lancer Skincare.

20. Sandrine Charles Consulting is now representing Million Goods.

21. H&S is now representing Tawkify.

22. Remi Barbier Public Relations is now representing Studio Volpe by Steven Volpe.

23. Magrino Public Relations is now representing Lasso Motel Whiskey and SusieCakes.

24. Tara Khanmalek and Toni Estaban-Lin have launched T&Tconsulting. The public relations consultancy will work with clients across fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and home & design.

25. Dear U is expanding its public messaging service, Bubble, with a new U.S. app version. Users include J. Calvin and Peso Pluma.

