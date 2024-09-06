This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Haider Ackermann is now creative director at Tom Ford.

2. Benedetta Petruzzo is now CEO at Dior. Her first day is October 15.

3. David Buzzoni is now global communications director at Gucci.

4. Jonathan Kiman is now chief marketing officer at Burberry. Laura Dubin-Wander is now president, Americas at the company.

5. José Criales Unzueta is now fashion news editor at Vogue Runway.

6. Mikaela Hong is now PR manager at Foundation.

7. Lauren Rudzewick is now senior account manager at Salt + Ruttner.

8. Kamera Hadnot is now seasonal public relations specialist at Louis Vuitton.

9. Glenn Martens and Y/Project have parted ways.

10. Gro Curtis and V Magazine have parted ways.

11. Jamie Holloway and Everlane have parted ways.

Plus!

12. Krupp Group is now representing Sanctuary.

13. The Consultancy PR is now representing Helix.

14. KLC is now representing Goodal.

