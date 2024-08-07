Blake Lively Is Vogue‘s September Issue Covergirl

Vogue has found its September issue covergirl in Blake Lively! For the publication’s main cover, the It Ends With Us actress is draped in a Michael Kors Collection dress and Cartier High Jewelry diamonds, photographed by Felix Kunze. The accompanying “The Heist of the Heart” editorial, directed by Baz Luhrmann, casts Lively as jewel thief “The Cat,” outfitted in Balenciaga, LaQuan Smith, Jacquemus, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci while adventuring with dapper companion “L’Ombre” aka Hugh Jackman. The cinematic shoot is also paired with an in-depth profile, where Lively speaks with writer Andrew Sean Greer on luck, creativity, family life, fame, and what forms a movie star. Love it!

Laura Brown & Kristina O’Neill’s New Book Bought By Ebury Edge

Laura Brown and Kristina O’Neill‘s book has an update! The pair’s upcoming volume All The Cool Girls Get Fired has been purchased by Ebury Edge and will be published in January 2026, according to The Bookseller. Rights were acquired by Ebury Edge’s Géraldine Collard and Penguin Random House Australia’s Isabelle Yates from from Suzannah Ball at WME. The book will include advice on careers, finances, mental health, and more for those who have been fired or faced job changes. Brown and O’Neill announced the project together in April.

Lily Collins Covers InStyle NOW‘s August Issue

Lily in InStyle, or Emily in Paris? Lily Collins has been tapped as the latest InStyle covergirl, fronting the magazine’s InStyle NOW digital issue. Ahead of Emily in Paris‘ season 4 premiere on Netflix on August 15, the actress poses for a a new editorial by Leeor Wild in whimsical Louis Vuitton, Versace, Chanel, Celine, Carolina Herrera, Hermès, Saint Laurent, and Prada looks. The accompanying profile by Elizabeth Holmes includes Collins’ reflections on the show’s costumes, as well as her four years portraying Emily Cooper, and lessons from co-stars over the years.

Dior’s Legal Controversy Continues With UK Supply Chain Disclosures

A new controversy may be brewing for Dior. Before July 19, the French luxury brand’s website featured an invalid sustainability certification and an anti-slavery statement from 2020, each expiring over a year ago, according to Reuters. These clashed with the United Kingdom’s required supply chain disclosure laws and Modern Slavery Act, which requires companies with at least 36 million pounds ($46 million USD) of turnover to share annual online statements detailing their actions to avoid using forced labor. Though all of these were revised after July 19, the news has only been revealed this month. The moment also follows Dior’s recent legal drama in June, where Italian manufacturers were placed under court administration for exploitative working conditions.

Grey/Ven & Sip Channe Celebrate Summer With A Hamptons Dinner

Grey/Ven embraced the summer season in style Out East. On Sunday, the fashion brand’s CEO, Scott Weissman, opened his Hamptons home for a collaborative dinner with wine label Sip Channé. The event was also co-hosted by Sip Channé founder Kavita Channe and luxury concierge Rose Thorn. During the sit-down meal, guests enjoyed a farm-to-table menu by Chef Ryan Carol paired with Sip Channé’s sugar-free Rosé and Blanc wines. Attendees included Nancy Karp, Kobi Karp, Jeff Feinberg, Steph Sebbag, Samantha Crichron, Peggy Zabakolas, Barbara Kavovit, Ambra Gutierrez, Steve Hasker, Patricia Silverstein, Roger Silverstein, and Benny Shabtai.

