Sofia Achaval De Montaigu’s Paris Fashion Week SS ’25 Diary

The Daily Front Row‘s chic correspondent Sofia Achaval de Montaigu has been soaking up the glamour at Paris Fashion Week! Below, she fills us in on her top highlights, moments, and more that took place during the Spring ’25 shows in the City of Light.

Dior

Dior paid tribute to the athletes from the Paris Olympics in a collection that fused modernity and classicism. Inspired by Amazon figures, the brand took as its reference the iconic “Amazon” dress that Christian Dior designed in 1951. Maria Grazia Chiuri added a performance by Italian artist Sagg Napoli, who along the 150 meter long runway, shot arrows at a target that marked the rhythm of the show. Among the guests were celebrities like Rosalía, Natalie Portman, Jisoo, and French judo champion Clarisse Agbegnenou sitting first row at Musee Rodin. The soundtrack, mostly by women artists, included Charli XCX’s “Guess.” Maria Grazia’s collection stood out due to its neutral colors, asymmetric items and flat shoes, which were an important part of the styling of the clothes. Dior’s collection celebrated the strength of the modern woman, mixing tradition and innovation through every detail. The athletic side of the collection included bathing suits, motorcyclist bomber jackets, and parachute pants with strategic zippers. One of the distinctive elements of the line was the contrast between black and white and exaggerated “Miss Dior” logos. One of my favorite looks was a loose pair of white pants, a matching one-shouldered top and a blazer; to complete the look, the model had a crossbody bag hanging from her back. Some of the looks included fringes in skirts and blouses, creating an optic illusion on the runway. The eveningwear consisted of Greek-inspired tulle dresses with delicate drapes in a sandy color that seemed to float. The models’ glam included having their hair pulled back with headbands and almost no makeup, which gave a fresh sporty look to the girls.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Saint Laurent

Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, offered a broad line of masculine suits for Spring 2025, with prominent shoulders and matching ties. The models walked firmly down an outdoor runway set at the brand’s headquarters’ central courtyard. Celebrities like Lenny Kravitz, Kate Moss, and Gwyneth Paltrow attended the show. The stage, adorned with a golden ceiling, was the perfect background for the celebration of Yves Saint Laurent’s creativity and legacy. On the runway, we saw impeccable tailoring, where oversized blazers and baggy pants stood out alongside shoulder pads and shirts and ties in neutral colors like grays, beiges, burgundy and black, of course. Models had thick eyeglasses or aviator sunglasses, combined with hunting jackets that added weight to the silhouettes. Meanwhile, chunky jewelry and pointy stilettos added extra glamor to the outfits inspired by Saint Laurent’s own personal style. Over the runway, models like Bella Hadid stood out in a three-piece black suit, a white shirt, and black tie. Like the other models, Bella had her hair in a middle part styled backwards. Luxurious fabrics and paisley chiffon fluid skirts added an air of sophistication. Vacarello included double-buttoned suits that paid homage to the relaxed attitude to the brand’s iconic muse, Loulou de la Falaise. Each of the designs carried the name of an iconic model, in a gesture that celebrated YSL’s relationship with the muses that defined the brand’s history. Towards the end, an explosion of color took over the runway, and we saw items in colors like green, red and teal. Fabrics including lace created one of my favorite looks: a frilly silk skirt with a top that had a lacy neckline combined with high-heeled shoes.

All images: Courtesy of Saint Laurent

Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten’s show was a milestone in the brand’s history, because it was the first one without a direct intervention by its founder, although Van Noten did attend the event and sat first row. The show was a display of textures that went from delicate lace to bright silks and satins, which added visual depth to the line. The brand also included ethnic prints, which became one of the highest points of the show. My favorite looks was a skirt with an irregular cut with a shirt all buttoned up. The opening looks spanned from a faux snakeskin dress to skirts with tight bras and baseball jackets. One of the most striking characteristics was the oversized silhouette, present in items like shirts with exaggerated necklines and long coats. Asymmetric skirts added movement and modernity, while details in lace balanced the structured and the ethereal. The collection surprised the audience with a vibrant and deep color palette that included lime green, mustard and cherry red, all of which added life to the items, while pale pinks and neutrals such as beige and olive green added an elegant balance. This chromatic game created attractive contrasts which, alongside dark colors like black, showed a versatility that included both the subtle and the bold. Makeup followed the same colorful theme as the collection and it focused on the eyes, creating bold eyeliners for the models. The hair didn’t go unnoticed as well, as it fell over the models’ faces in little strands in a wet style.

Rabanne

Rabanne presented its collection at the Palais de Tokyo, in a show were creative director Julien Dossena combined luxury with an emotional tribute to the brand’s roots and the legendary French singer and muse, Françoise Hardy. Sitting first row we saw Camila Cabello, Cara Daur, Inés Silva dn Cardi B., while on the runway, the opening look worn by Gigi Hadid was one of the biggest moments. The model wore a combination of stripes on stripes: short pants, a shirt and a parka created in fabrics typical of male shirts. The collection showed us looks that defied fashion’s limits, with overlapping layers, a vibrant color palette and a modern interpretation of the iconic metallic mesh, Paco Rabanne’s trademark. Dossena cut jackets with enormous shoulders but he cinched them on the sides, and he combined that concept with silver skirts and even hooded sweatshirts. One of my favorites were the art deco tops made of silver crystals combined with gauze pants. Everything was combined with see-through plastic ankle boots or knee high wrinkly ones, such as the one the model wore with a silver mesh dress with side cutouts. Dossena offered many metallic items in a contemporary style without abandoning his fun futuristic self, as seen in cocktail dresses and other metallic dresses combined with rigid elegant parkas. The color palette included mint, pink, lilac and blue hues, which gave a high dose of romanticism to the collection. In a show filled with luxury and nostalgia, Rabanne presented not only exceptional clothing items but also one of the most expensive bags in the world: the iconic Nano bag, made in 18k gold. Lastly, the models had natural make up and their hair in a side part tied backwards to leave the faces clear to create a sophisticated look.

Balmain

Balmain’s show included 46 outfits with shoulderpads as the main focus of attention. The total white minimalist runway allowed for the highlighting of delicate crystal appliques seen in the items, structured silhouettes and prints that added a surrealist touch to the collection. The show took place at the Palais de Chaillot, and like it happens for every show, the first row had celebrities like Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, Anitta, Cardi B and Candice Swanepoel. The event began with a visual hit: high shoulders and volumes that were not only present in the top part of the body, but also on the hips, which created an elegant and striking silhouette. Once again, the feminine silhouette was the inspiration: pronounced hips, faces on dresses and the embroidery of thousands of sparkly beads on jackets and short pants. A mini dress with the image of red lips on it was one of my favorites. One of the most memorable moments was the appearance of a dress that looked as if it was sculpted directly on the models’ body, in a texture that appeared to be clay. The models’ hair and makeup was super natural, and in terms of accessories, belts in the shape of eyeshadow palettes, earrings in the shape of lipstick and bracelets in the shape of loose powder completed the looks. Olivier Rousteing knew how to combine surrealism, optical illusion and structured silhouettes in a great collection for Balmain.

All images: Courtesy of Balmain

Chloé

Chemena Kamali portrayed hippie chic romanticism in the new Summer collection for Chloé, inspired by Karl Lagerfeld’s time with the brand. The show took place at Paris’ Tennis Club, with celebrities such as Sienna Miller, Olivia Wilde, Juliette Lewis, Karlie Kloss and Diana Kruger as the attendees. Items inspired by lingerie were the main characters of the collection, and bloomers, balloon-like shorts, were the stars of the proposal. Dresses were wide and see-through and skirts, evasées, sometimes in asymmetric cuts with very short fronts and very long backs. It was a hyper feminine collection comprised of many types of laces present in harem pants and voluminous blouses and also capri pants with frilly tops and tight bodysuits. The dress I liked the most was a long nude one with delicate lace combined with matching ballerinas. All of these super light and fluid items were combined with big and striking motorcycle jackets or parkas with high necks and big pockets. The roses and peonies print was revisited from an original hand painted design from 1977 from the brand’s archive, and a matching top and trouser set in this print was my favorite. Models had 70s style sunglasses, thin strappy sandals and seashell accessories that added freshness. The hair, down and in loose waves, moved alongside the models. The cherry on top were the last dresses, which floated over the runway in XL volumes in colors such as orchid, peach and nude.

All images: Courtesy of Chloé

Rick Owens

Rick Owens’ show took place at a dramatic and visually impressive venue: the Palais de Tokyo. The runway was set up on the iconic pond in front of the museum, where a cinematographic experience began. The collection was inspired by the inclusivity and the power of non-conventional beauty, combined with Owens’ narrative about an aesthetic that combines the apocalyptic with the glamorous. The models, students from some Paris’ fashion schools, wore languid and voluminous capes and even structured and towering silhouettes, like a jacket with big rigid shoulders combined with a black leather pencil skirt. The gold laminated denim looks were my favorite, in particular, a long dress with elbow length gloves. The choreography was visually striking: models walked in groups in a synchronicity that radiated unity, an idea reinforced by Owens’ concept of an “Army of Love”. The hair and makeup was focused towards the minimalistic and the dramatic. The makeup was done in neutral hues in almost ethereal-like skin, while the hair was done in geometric structures and undone textures. In terms of the soundtrack, Owens chose classical music, like Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, that was accompanied by the falling of white petals from the top of the building. The collection’s color palette included muted hues like gray, black and beige with some hints of gold and silver. The accessories were also minimalist but shocking, like big belts and multidimensional boots that added strength to the looks.

Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli presented its new collection titled “Future Vintage”, designed by Daniel Roseberry, which redefines the future of fashion with pieces to last for generations and generations. The chosen venue was the Place Vendôme, where celebrities like Heart Evangelista, Nadia Lee Cohen, Kelly Rutherford and Farida Khelfa sat first row to enjoy the show. We also saw celebrities on the runway, like Adriana Lima, who wore a short white dress with a corset waist, a checkered print and bulky sleeves. She was followed by Kendall Jenner in a white suspender bodysuit over jeans with Es and Ss embroidered on the back pockets. Irina Shayk and Candice Swanepoel also shined bright on the runway. The show began with cotton piqué suits cut in the shape of cinched cocktail dresses that highlighted the feminine silhouette with special emphasis on the waist. They were followed by shirt dresses and some sculptural denim dresses. Among the most notable pieces were mini skirts, corsets and jackets with voluminous shoulders.I n terms of color, Schiaparelli offered a palette that went from the classic black and gold to vibrant blues, oranges, metallic hues and floral prints that added freshness and dynamism. Accessories included big earrings, sometimes adorned with pearls, massive silver bracelets and rings. Lastly, to complete the looks, models wore high heeled sandals.

All images: Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Loewe

Loewe presented its collection at Vincennes Castle with dresses inspired by the art and music from the 19th century, combining leather and contemporary designs in an evocative and elegant collection. The show took place in a minimalist environment, a big white box that gave the spotlight to the clothes. The collection had a mixture of classical music with nods to nature. At the venue, the walls were covered with Beethoven’s sheet music. Hoop skirts, a silhouette from fashion’s archive, were revisited in a futuristic and almost surrealist version. Some dresses had impressionist floral prints that looked as if they were hand painted over see-through gauze. One of my favorite looks was a floor-length floral skirt with a classic white shirt. In terms of silhouettes, Loewe’s collection shows a tendency towards minimalism, with a sculptural focus that highlights the feminine shape. Simple cut dresses with wide and circular hems were combined with tighter clothes, putting the focus on the waist and the curves in a subtle way. The classical influence and its ties with past geniuses was confirmed with shirts printed with the faces of Mozart, Chopin, Bach and Manet. Loewe’s color palette included mostly neutral hues, such as beige, black and white, but there were also some hints of bright colors like mustard yellow, lime green and light blue, which added some freshness to the clothes. Lastly, the sparkles were also there, for example, in cobalt sequin dresses. Without a doubt, accessories were this collection’s strong suit. Loewe continues to explore leatherwork with geometric shaped bags and creating new versions of classic items such as the Puzzle bag in new textures and colors. Minimalist sandals with metallic details, futuristic sunglasses and chunky jewelry complemented every look, turning each accessory into a unique piece on its own right.

All images: Courtesy of Loewe

Nina Ricci

Nina Ricci’s Spring/Summer 2025 show took place at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, an emblematic venue that complemented the creative spirit of the collection. The collection, directed by Harris Reed, showed looks that mixed classical and modern elements inspired by the brand’s legacy from the 60s and 70s. Some of the most outstanding looks included items such as a mini ruffled dress, suits with 70s inspired lapels and a tight trench coat. We also saw sets that combined transparencies and fabrics like leather and gauze. Polka dots were also big in the show, in the typical black and white but also in pink and black. Accessories were the perfect match for the outfits, with silk shoes, wide brim hats and interesting jewelry with venusian imagery, in reference to the brand’s new fragrance. The monochromatic color palette had hints of yellow, mint green and brown. Some of the models had headscarves with long laces that dragged over the runway as they walked. The makeup was fresh and minimalistic, focused on highlighting the models’ natural beauty, who had their hair in elegant updos, soft styles and waves that added an air of sophistication and relaxation. Several celebrities attended the show, including Lykke Li, Paris Jackson, Bella Thorne, Nina Sandbech, Valentina Hites, Melodie Monrose and Myriem Boukadida.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham’s new collection was presented at Château de Bagatelle, and it stood out due to its freshness and sophistication. The celebrities sitting first row included her family: her husband David and children Harper, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn, who attended alongside his wife Nicola Peltz. Eva Longoria, Sofía Vergara and Helena Christensen were also in attendance. Thousands of lights illuminated the runway, which created a seductive environment resonating with the brand’s new fragrance, 21:50 Rêverie. The collection played with the idea of naked bodies through very precise cuts in tailored suits, sleeveless jackets and trousers with improvised hems. The dresses, some of which were see-through or bias cut implied the idea of nudity, while other designs made in resin gave the impression of the models having a second rigid skin. A Languid dress was intervened in the chest area with resin, creating a contrast between the rigid top and the skirt fluidity. The designer opted for a combination of light materials like silks and crepes, which allowed for comfortable movements and a soft color palette like greens, pinks and beige. The structured jackets were this collection’s indubitable stars, and they gave sophistication and elegance to every outfit. One of my favorite moments was Gigi Hadid’s walk, who wore a floor-length emerald green dress with perfectly executed folds. The models wore subtle makeup and their hair in braids.

Hermès

Hermès presented its new collection at the Garde Républicaine in a venue decorated with a labyrinth of white canvases over the pink floor, which tried to make the audience think of the atelier where Hermès’ pieces are created. Nadège Vanhee’s starting fabric was leather, the star fabric in all of the clothes, but most of all, in the brand’s iconic bags. Hermès really stood out in their Spring/Summer collection for 2025, and they emphasized the handmade quality of leather and the atemporal elegance of their designs and accessories. Transparencies had a key role in the collection, mostly in skirts. One I particularly liked was a skirt with zippers on the sides combined with a high waisted short with a thin belt and a knitted top. Another look I liked was a short brown leather dress with a front zipper. An earthy brown was the most predominant color in the designs, but it was also mixed with black, beige and bordeaux. Knee-high boots completed many of the outfits, and they were seen combined with strap dresses and sporty attire like basic tops and bottoms. Accessories spanned from geometric earrings made with the bags’ tab, to riding boots and the timeless Plume bag. Some of the models also carried Birkin bags turned inside out.

McQueen

The École des Beaux-Arts was the chosen venue for Alexander McQueen’s fashion show. A fog took over the runway, creating an ethereal and dark atmosphere for celebrities like Salma Hayek, Woosung and Cardi B to enjoy the show. McQueen’s collection explored modern femininity through structured silhouettes and ripped textures. The show, directed by Seán McGirr, began with an impeccably cut tailored suit with structured shoulders and a high neck white shirt. One of the collection’s main themes was the use of different fabrics. The creative director played with worn out silks and organzas that were ripped intentionally. Night dresses were the protagonists, many of them adorned with details like silver thorns and chains. Another standout dress was a lavender gauze one with silver embroideries that achieved a delicate but grand aesthetic. The final look was striking. It consisted of a long dress garnished with silver chains that followed the curves of the body, creating an effect of a contemporary armor. The color palette McGirr chose was mainly monochromatic, and it included shades of ivory, silver and black in most of the collection with streaks of bright yellow and orange that disrupted the sobriety of the rest of the clothes. The makeup followed a clean and natural aesthetic, focusing on the luminosity of the skin while adding some more intense touches with dark eyeshadow and eyeliner to highlight the eyes. Most of the models had their hair up in tidy and elegant styles. In terms of accessories, we saw sculptural shoes, like high pointed boots and leather platforms and bags with curved shapes and metallic details.

Valentino

Valentino’s show, titled “Pavillon des Folies”, had a runway with a floor made out of broken mirrors, creating a fantastic visual effect. The setting combined furniture covered with bedsheets and other decorative elements. Many big celebrities enjoyed the show in the first row, such as Harry Styles, Florence Welch and Elton John. Alessandro Michele’s debut as creative director gave us 85 outfits and proposed a collection centered around a “Bohemian Valentino” concept, which combined luxury elements with a bohemian aesthetic. Michele explored the brand’s archives and revisited silhouettes and historical details in a contemporary and maximalist focus. The iconic Valentino red was paramount in this collection, appearing in details such as lace stockings and hats, which reinforced in the audience the connection between that and the brand’s legacy. The soundtrack, produced by Gustave Rudman, was a very important aspect of the show, and it included songs such as “Passacaglia della Vita”. Some of the most notable looks included fluid dresses, structured suits and a mix of bright patterns and rich textures. The collection encompassed both an atemporal elegance and a more experimental focus, reflecting Michele’s clear vision for the brand. One of the looks I liked the most was a floor-length purple gauze dress that imitated a waterfall. Another outfit that stood out was a black velvet dress with embroidered sparkly flowers and a thick mustard yellow belt. The accessories had a key role, and some of the most elaborate ones consisted of maximalist jewelry and striking shoes that accentuated other items like silk turbans and straw hats, combined with gloves and lace stockings. The shoes went from sandals with bows to knee-high boots in different reptile prints. The makeup was natural and done in soft hues that highlighted each model’s beauty, while the make up was also sober in styles that included both loose waves and elegant updos.

All images: Courtesy of Valentino

Isabel Marant

Isabel Marant’s Spring/Summer 2025 show took place at the Palais Royal, with an outdoor runway that created a natural environment, reflecting this collection’s connection to nature and an outdoor lifestyle. Some of the celebrities in attendance were Camille Charriere, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Diane Kruger and Charlotte Gainsbourg, all of whom sat around a fountain that marked the epicenter of the event. The collection celebrated strong women with a tribal touch. Isabel Marant combined practicality and style in pieces like flared shorts, blouses, denim and leather jackets with a safari-like influence. On the other hand, the bohemian spirit manifested in long dresses, blouses with fringes and leather micro shorts with shiny metallic studs. Some of the standout looks were elegant black dresses and a spectacular black tunic with sequins, which added sophistication to the collection. Marant also presented a new accessories line with a cube shaped leather bag and a knitted one which she called “Altay”. The shoewear spanned from knee-length gladiator sandals to Indian style inspired sneakers, all with shiny studs. The color palette was characterized by bright colors that called to the warmth of a Summer afternoon. In addition, we saw soft pinks, oranges, beiges and blues, which contrasted with a series of black sets.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney’s Spring/Summer 2025 show took place at an outdoor venue near the Eiffel Tower under the theme “Save What You Love”. The collection was inspired by the conservation of birds, given that almost half of all birds’ species are endangered. McCartney stands up for ethical fashion, avoiding materials that hurt animals and focusing on a more sustainable means of production. This was seen on the shapes and textures of the items, which intended to evoke the lightness and freedom associated with birds. Models walked to a soundtrack that included “When Doves Cry”, by Prince. One of the models even wore a light blue gauze dress with white doves, a fluid and ethereal design that stood out due to its movement. Another look I liked was an oversized matching set which combined a long sleeved denim blouse with wide leg trousers with silver sparkles. Without a doubt, the most striking looks were the mini dresses with a spongey texture in pink and turquoise. The hair and makeup in this show was fresh and natural, with the makeup being a little bit subtle in shades that complemented the looks without overshadowing them. The color palette included soft and natural hues inspired by the birds’ habitat, like blues, greens and neutral shades, all of which represented the connection between fashion and nature. Some of the celebrities that attended were Zoe Kravitz, Barbara Palvin, Ashley Graham, and Thomas Doherty, all of who are a part of the movement McCartney founded to raise awareness about the climate crisis and the protection of birds. The guests’ seats had a newspaper called “The Stella Times” which contained messages about sustainability and environmental activism. Those newspapers were also part of the show by including them on the models’ bags.

Sacai

The show took place in an industrial setting, following the collection’s minimalistic and futuristic aesthetic. The runway was modern and sober, and sitting first row were celebrities like Normani, Kennedy Yanko and Heart Evangelista. The collection was inspired by versatility and duality, seen in items that combined traditional and modern elements like big double buttoned jackets with elegant silk necklines. This was followed by one of my favorite dresses: a white dress with navy stripes and transparencies in the shoulders. We also saw nautical sweaters and military-style jackets combined with an amazing multicolored frilly skirt. Chitose Abe explored the overlapping of fabrics, unexpected cutouts and the fusion of classic items and contemporary techniques. For example, in a deconstructed jacket combined with an asymmetric pleated skirt. The color palette included neutral tones like black, white, gray and navy blue but also some hints of animal print. The makeup was quite subtle and natural with luminous skin. The hair followed the relaxed aesthetic by being styled down.

Balenciaga

Balenciaga’s Spring/Summer 2025 show, directed by Demna Gvasalia, stood out due to its innovative and provocative approach. It took place at an all black set that, instead of having a traditional runway, the attendees sat at a long table over which the models walked. Some of the guests were Nicole Kidman, Future, Katy Perry and Lindsay Lohan. Demna got his inspiration from his childhood, specifically, from the little runways he set up in his grandma’s kitchen. This translated into a collection that mixed nostalgia and classic silhouettes. To the beat of “Gimme More”, by Britney Spears and remixed by Loki, the models came out in visible lingerie and ultra feminine silhouettes under gigantic sweaters and trench coats. They were followed by massive coats over naked torsos and trousers that turned into scarves. Jeans, a key item in the collection, were treated with starch that resulted in a sculptural stiffness. This, in turn, created an intriguing visual contrast with leather jackets and other softer items. The show ended with a triangular black satin dress, a trademark of Demna’s. The color palette was mostly monochromatic, with a focus on neutral hues such as black, white and gray, although we also saw some metallic hues and sparkly textures. The accessories included elements like long gloves and a variety of shoes, such as extralarge platform boots. Moreover, the futuristic-inspired sunglasses gave a modern mysterious look to every silhouette.

Chanel

Chanel’s show took place at an iconic Paris location, the Grand Palais. The runway was transformed into a majestic structure in the shape of a birdcage, which symbolized freedom and overcoming limitations. The collection included the classic black and white tweed sets, but this time, they had fringes both in jackets and trousers. Leather items were my favorite. In particular, I liked a leather jacket and skirt set with two slits that left the legs bare. For eveningwear, we saw long dresses with feathers and sequins. The silhouettes glided through graciously, and many of the designs included cutouts in the back, revealing a bolder approach. The color palette was soft but striking, with shades of black, white, gold and pastels, creating an atemporal but fresh vibe for the Summer. Floral prints were an important moment of the show, seen in superfluid gauzes. Hair and makeup were a combination of elegance and simplicity, with luminous skins and delicate details like eyelined eyes and natural updos. The shoes were also a mix of elegance and comfort, and the use of platforms in some outfits added a touch of modernity. The finale was particularly memorable. Actress and singer Riley Keough, Chanel’s ambassador, performed “When Doves Cry”, by Prince, from a swing inside the cage while wearing a spectacular black tweed one piece. Some of the celebrities that attended included Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz and Kristen Stewart, all of them brand’s ambassadors, with other powerful names from the fashion and film world.

Miu Miu

Miu Miu presented its collection at Palais d’Iéna, a sophisticated and architecturally imposing set for the show. Sitting first row were celebrities like Ariana Greenblatt, Kiernan Shipka, and Camila Cabello. Artist Goshka Macuga created a powerful art installation that stood out due to its visual and conceptual approach. Macuga’s art centered around duality between fashion and art, and it explored themes like identity and femininity. Models walked in between the art pieces, creating a visual dialogue with fashion and art. The runway was designed in a minimalist way with a polished surface that reflected light. Over it, some big names walked for the brand, like Willem Dafoe, Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne and actress Hillary Swank. The show also served as a debut for Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman’s daughter. The 67 outfits showed a mixture of patterns, textures and bright colors that highlighted an eclectic inspiration while being influenced by the 90s. Miuccia Prada also incorporated elements of street fashion, like athletic sets combined with bathing suits. She also included mid century prints seen in fitted coats and skirts that she mixed with other prints. One of my favorite moments were the hyper feminine dresses with lace. Another look I really liked was Amelia Gray’s, who wore a white dress with an overlapping jersey twisting around the torso, acting as a top. Another styling detail that caught my eye were bras, in the shape of bandeaus, which peaked under jackets and unbuttoned dresses. The hair was styled natural and relaxed, with the models having their hair down and slightly wavy. Lastly, the looks were complemented by different kind of shoes like high heeled sandals and loafers. But without a doubt, the shoe that stood out the most were the colorful flip flops.

Louis Vuitton

Nicolas Ghesquière’s latest collection for Louis Vuitton was presented in a spectacular show that took place at the Louvre, closing Paris’ Fashion Week. The show had great guests sitting first row, like actresses Zendaya, Cate Blanchett and Noémie Merlant. The stage that went up at the beginning of the show had a large runway that imitated dozens of the brand’s suitcases and trunks in every size and color. To the beat of Jamie XX’s “In Waves,” the models started walking with puffy jackets, tight waistlines, and shorts, all of the outfits completed with chunky leather sandals. Ghesquière showed short coats over wide blouses, colorful shirts, and black and beige-striped dresses. Other items I really liked were the long capes in black, white, or with tree branch prints. To close the show, big printed silk blouses were combined with skirts in the shape of long golden straps that were the stars of the event. The prints in the blouses were pieces by French artist Laurent Grasso, from his series “Studies into the Past.” Navy blue, red, pink, gold, metallics, and classic black and white were in Ghesquière’s color palette. Mixtures of colors were also present, as well as different prints. The hair in the models was styled natural and relaxed, each model carrying their own style. The makeup also stood out because it was done in a clean way. In terms of accessories, models carried fan-shaped bags in their hands. On other occasions, they wore the bags as fanny packs. We also saw long necklaces and a combination of shoes, like flats and heels, some of them full of feathers.

Coperni

Coperni turned the presentation of its new collection into a fairytale for Paris Fashion Week, where the chosen venue was Disneyland Paris. Models walked in and out of the iconic castle in looks that combined the magic and futurism that characterizes Coperni. The night, which was full of surprises, included Kylie Jenner—who wore a voluminous black dress with long gloves—on the runway as a standout moment. The show was divided into different sections inspired by the many sides of the Disney brand and its universe. The show began with relaxing music and soft sounds which led to a dreamlike vibe, reflecting on the first looks, which stood out due to fabrics like satin and other sparkly ones in pastels reminiscent of the princesses’ dresses, combined with flat shoes. They were followed by printed shirts with some of Disney’s most iconic characters, such as Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Maleficient. My favorite, without a doubt, was a hoodie that red “Coperni Princess.” Towards the finale, the screenings and music changed drastically and everything turned cold and dark: it was the villains’ time. In this section, black overturned every other color, and fabrics like patent leather, straight angles, and asymmetry showed up. One of the designs I liked the most was a corset with two Maleficient-like horns, and a similar one that looked like Princess Aurora’s crown. Horns were an element present in other looks, as well as feathers and snake prints. In the end, all of the models walked again to “Once Upon a Dream” under a series of fireworks as the cherry on top. Following the princess theme, bows and rucks acted as belts in some of the looks, while other accessories we saw were space age sunglasses which added a futuristic touch. Charms had some importance as well, hanging from items like blazers. In terms of the color palette, there was a strong presence of blue shades, pastel pink and yellow. After the show, the guests moved on to a dinner and after party in the park with 5 attractions open for people to enjoy. It was a dream come true for the end of fashion week month.

