Industry power players gathered at The West Hollywood EDITION this week to raise a glass to this year’s Fashion Trust U.S. (FTUS) Awards finalists. This year’s finalists—established and just-graduated designers from across ready to wear, jewelry, and accessories—were selected by FTUS Board members, with input from Shop with Google and the Advisory Board. Here’s what you need to know!

The finalists of the FTUS Awards, now in its second year, are Batsheva Hay, Charles Harbison, Jack Miner, and Jackson Wiederhoeft in the ready to wear category. Jewelry finalists are Ashley Harris, Jade Ruzzo, MoAnA Luu, and Mia Vesper. Wilglory Tanjong, Rowell Concepcion, Esha Soni, and Marie Laffont have received nods in the Accessories category. And for the ones-to-watch Graduate category, the short list has been named as Clara Son, Kelsey Ann Kasom, Madelen Nyau of T1TAN STUDIO, and Yamil Arbaje.

Each of these 16 talents will also be considered for the Sustainability Award and the Inclusivity Award too. The six winners will be determined on April 9 as finalists are expected to showcase their work to the Fashion Trust U.S. panel at a major event in Los Angeles. As the presenting sponsor, Shop with Google has signed up to provide all winners with a Google mentorship program, built in partnership with FTUS.

The cocktail celebration to celebrate the announcement of the finalists was hosted by Tania Fares, Anne Crawford, Stephanie Horton, Law Roach, Petra Flannery, Jennifer Meyer, and Ugo Mozie. Among those who stopped by to support were Rachel Zoe, Rocky Barnes, Sir John, Larsen Thompson, Alex Israel, Brigette Romanek, Christine Chiu, Emma Brooks, Eyal Booker, Folake Olowofoyeku, Ian Ousley, Jonathan Simkhai, Nausheen Shah, and many more.

See inside the evening, below:

Images: BFA

