The Daily Summer’s annual Hamptons Most Stylish party returned to East Hampton this weekend—with a crew of chicsters, including The Daily Summer‘s covergirl Brooks Nader, in attendance. Hosted on the waterfront of Sunset Harbor, the event was presented by Lagos.

LAGOS was on-site, presenting its gleaming jewelry collections for guests to discover. The brand’s most recent Caviar Gold, Smart Caviar Lux Apple Watch bracelets, and men’s Anthem designs were on full display. Sparkling standouts also included LAGOS’ new baroque and cultured freshwater pearl designs, all set in shiny 18k gold and sterling silver. Complementing the range were its latest adjustable ceramic caviar rings, bracelets, and earrings, cast in chic summer hues of pale pink, tonal blue, and ultramarine.

Outside of its display, LAGOS’ sparkling designs were also seen throughout the party. Guests wearing LAGOS included Rebecca Minkoff, Sophie Elgort, Grace Ann Nader, Sam Vartholomeos, Severine Keimig, Anthony Urbano, Ellen Comitas, and The Daily’s Elizabeth Kurpis were draped in the brand’s gleaming summer designs, bringing the event a bejeweled flair.

Attendees included The Daily Front Row‘s Brandusa Niro, Fern Mallis, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Sasha Troshchynska, Christian Juul Nielsen, Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Francesca Vuillemin, Meredith Marks, Dria Murphy, MoAna Luu, Serena Goh, Severine Keimig, Anthony Urbano, Alex Dickerson, Jessica Markowski, Sam Vartholomeos, Lauren Maxwell, Krista Nickols, Francesca Popescu Ife, Jeffrey Banks, Yadrian Gonzalez, Jessica Athanasiou-Piork, Katie Keener, Luis Yupanqui, Caitlin Collins, Ryan McErlean, Eric Viner, Jordan Wise, Scott Buccheit, Courtney Daniels, Stacey Golden, Sara Shala, Blair Clarke, Genie Parada-Fishman, Emma Pritchard, Nick Barrotta, Ellen Comitas, Marc Rozic, Noble Black, Monica Forman, and more.

DAOU Vineyards were on-site for the evening, with a wine station to top up attendees all night. Among the smooth selections? The vineyard’s staple chardonnay, rosé, and cabernet sauvignon—perfect for sipping while strolling through the grounds and admiring the glistening views of the Three Mile Harbor waterfront.

As a beaming sun vanished the afternoon’s rainclouds from earlier in the day, guests headed to the outdoor marina to lounge and sip on delectable cocktails. Casamigos‘ signature Palomas and spicy watermelon margaritas provided a refreshing complement to the day, allowing attendees to beat the heat in style.

For those craving a bite, Sunset Harbor dished out croquettes, tuna tartare, seafood-filled cucumbers, and spicy tuna crispy rice for a taste of its signature offerings.

Guests went home with gift bags with the latest copy of The Daily Summer and goodies from Dae Hair, Elise Brooklyn, Agent Natuer, and The High Confectionary. Until next year…

All images: Caroline Fiss Photography

