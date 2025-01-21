Milan Fashion Week Men’s Top Fall 2025 Shows!

Ciao! Milan Fashion Week Men’s returned to Italy to kick off Fall 2025’s fashion season with a dashing flair. And there was plenty to see on the runways, from Prada’s eclectic edge to Dunhill’s dashing tailoring! Below, we’re reflecting on the season’s top men’s shows from the fashion-filled week.

Prada

For Fall 2025, Prada journeyed to darker realms. The brand’s latest eclectic men’s collection featured its signature mix of textures and unexpected colors,, with a cozy touch from oversized knits, sheltering coats, and a range of black and brown tones. However, punch prevailed through accents like patchwork leather, dangling anchor chains, and an assortment of Western boots. With elements from cropped-hem trousers to lighted plaids and stripes, the label spotlit a contrast between conventional dressing norms and an innermost desire to stand out.

All images: Courtesy of Prada

Dunhill

For his third Dunhill collection, creative director Simon Holloway looked to elegance and athletic lifestyles as sources of inspiration. The resulting line featured a mix of collared shirts, blazers, trousers, and various overcoats in subtle, contrasting tones, from various tans to deep blues. Rooted in the label’s dapper sense of dress, the line included an array of double-breasted jackets, suits, and tuxedos for the modern man. Of course, plenty of dashing faces from Russell Tovey to Harry Lawtey lined the front row—though they also walked the runway, with star model spottings including Lucky Blue Smith and Kit Butler.

All images: Courtesy of Dunhill

Isaia

Isaia‘s latest collection was presented in a co-ed format, highlighting both its men’s and women’s collections. Both lines placed a strong focus on suiting’s shift into everyday wear, from tailored trousers to traditional matching blazer and pant sets in lightweight materials and flowing shapes. Standouts included practical duffle coats and overcoats in hues of deep red, tan and olive green, with added pops of brown, black, blue, and white from additional separates.

All images: IDI Production

Saul Nash

Saul Nash emphasized movement in his Fall 2025 collection, with ensembles varying from fully casual to easygoing takes on evening suiting. The designer’s latest line featured a range of coats and jackets inspired by military uniforms, from nylon parkas to sharply cut jackets and oversized shirting. Themes of transformation were seen in hoodies and suit jackets that could be altered to turn into athleisure and jerseys. Added pops of utilitarian edge could be seen in its primarily black and blue color palette, plus details like gleaming zippers and perforated leather. Completing the line was Nash’s sporty upcoming collab with Lululemon, SLNSH—which will launch in early March.

All images: Courtesy of Saul Nash

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.