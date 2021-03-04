Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

The amfAR Gala goes online

This year’s festivities for the annual amFAR Gala will proceed virtually, according to CR Fashion Book. “A Gala for Our Time” will take place this evening, honoring frontline workers, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and many others. As it does every year, the glossy AIDS fundraiser will also feature an array of celebrity guests, performers, and presenters. This year’s guest list includes the likes of Julia Roberts, Rita Ora, Bette Midler, and Billy Porter. We’ll be tuning in for all of the festivities—and glamorous evening wear moments!—when the event starts at 8PM tonight.

Nicola Glass to exit Kate Spade

It’s the end of an era at Kate Spade! Nicola Glass is departing her creative director role after four years at the New York-based brand, according to an announcement from parent company Tapestry. Glass brought a flashy modernization to the brand’s feminine aesthetic with enhanced textures, prints, and a hefty dose of glamour, seen in her previous roles at brands like Gucci. Kate Spade is currently searching for a new head of product design to lead the brand’s product categories, though Glass’ replacement has yet to be determined.

Emme to deliver keynote speech at LIM College’s 2021 graduation

LIM College is one of the fashion world’s premier schools—and now, its graduating class has a suitably stellar speaker to match. Iconic American supermodel Emme will deliver the university’s keynote address for its May 20th commencement ceremony, where she will also receive an honorary Doctorate of Commercial Science degree and the Distinguished Achievement Award. Emme has notably been a pioneer in the rise of public awareness towards eating and body image disorders, as well as an influencer in the body positivity movement.

L’Agence drops limited-edition tee

L’Agence is partnering with Mariska Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation to celebrate Women’s History Month. The brand released its “Vive la Femme” campaign today, complete with a special edition t-shirt in gray and pink colorways. Throughout March, all proceeds from sales of the shirt will go towards the Foundation’s work in supporting assault and abuse survivors. “As a company comprised of 85% women, we felt a strong obligation to not only raise money, but to raise awareness for a cause that affects women and children daily across the nation,” said creative director Jeff Rudes in a statement. You can now shop the chic tee (which retails for $108) in L’Agence’s L.A. and NYC boutiques, as well as on its website.

Sadie Sink is Givenchy Beauty’s New Ambassador

Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink is now an ambassador for Givenchy Beauty, according to Cosmopolitan Middle East. Sink, who’s become a front row fixture and model for brands like Chanel, Undercover, Prada, and Miu Miu, is settling into the role by appearing in ads for the brand’s new Le Rouge Deep Velvet lipstick. Showing off red and magenta-toned pouts, Sink poses in a Matthew Williams-designed ensemble of an asymmetric blazer, shorts, and tall boots while explaining how lipstick can represent one’s personality. The campaign is Givenchy Beauty’s latest launch under Williams’ creative direction.

Ana de Armas is Estée Lauder’s latest beauty ambassador

Actress Ana de Armas is the newest face of beauty giant Estée Lauder. To make the occasion, de Armas is making her debut in the ad for the brand’s new fragrance, Beautiful Magnolia. The star is pretty in pink in silk slips and glittering gowns as she strolls through floral fields, jumps into a pool, and spends the day with a handsome lover. The carefree ad highlights de Armas’ natural beauty. Look away now, Ben Affleck!

Garage’s Spring 2021 campaign stars music’s new “It Girls”

Justine Skye, Charlotte Lawrence, and Maria Isabel are among the new faces for casual and on-trend brand Garage’s “Play Loud. Stay You” campaign, which highlights artists who push boundaries. The girl crew is dressed to the nines in nineties-inspired fashions, like joggers, puffer vests, and matching knit sets. The campaign is the latest in an array of ads starring musicians-as-models (after J. Balvin, Billie Eilish, and Kehlani all starred in various recent ads). Check out more from the campaign below!