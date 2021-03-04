Chic Report

Acne Studios Dishes Up ‘Duvet Dressing’ For Fall ’21—And We’re Into It!

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Acne fall winter 21
Acne Studios FW '21 (Courtesy)

Grab your pillow and let’s go: Acne Studios’ Jonny Johansson looked to duvet dressing while conceptualizing the brand’s Fall Winter ’21 offering. And if there’s anything more relatable you’ve heard a designer say recently, then we’d like to hear it.

Indeed, the Swede has actually quite enjoyed lockdown and the shift to a more casual and relaxed aesthetic. Thus, for Fall, he took the opportunity to go big on comfort. Quite literally! Volume was a recurring theme, with padded dressing gown-style coats and floor-sweeping deconstructed trenches. Accessories, like bucket hats and goggle-esque eyewear, were also supersized this season. As for fabrics, it was all about soothing and swaddling yourself in fuzzy teddybear-texture sleeves, crocheted thigh-high socks and mittens, and even knitted boxer shorts, while you’re at it.

Cocooning is a term that’s taken on a whole new meaning in the last year, but Johansson doesn’t give two hoots whether you’re over using your clothes as a way to cajole yourself or not. While other designers veered away from comfortable silhouettes,  Johansson evidently doesn’t think we’re done with dressing for tactile pleasure yet. Ergo, his tops, jackets, skirts, and dresses wrapped, draped, and enveloped their way around the wearer’s body and hems came worn and unfinished. Every element of the collection—from the pastels and florals to the silky textures and simple monochromatic hues—had ease of dressing in mind, without sacrificing the inimitable cool factor that Acne does so well. As for the cowhide clogs and boots? Point us to where we can sign up to the inevitable waitlist.

See the full collection below:

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook  and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion editor; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram @freyadro

You may also like

Longchamp Has Cool Moments With Friends—And Cool...

Pierpaolo Piccioli Gets Punky For Valentino Fall...

Flower Power! Oscar De La Renta Fall...

Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini Is Taking Us...

Tom Ford Fall ’21 Is All About...

Foxy Lady! Etro Looks To Jimi Hendrix...

Prada’s Fall 2021 Womenswear Predicts A Vibrant,...

Kim Jones Makes His RTW Debut At...

Nicole Miller Looks To The Future For...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X