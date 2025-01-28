Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! If you’re still looking for the perfect gift for romantic partners, Galentine’s pals, or even yourself—look no further. We’ve got you! From chic heels to stylish handbags, jewelry, skincare, and more, we’ve gathered our best ideas that are sure to delight whoever you love. Below, check out our stylish guide for Valentine’s Day gifts at every price point.
Under $100
Guess, Metal sunglasses, $90
Steve Madden, Maegan wine patent pumps, $99
Victoria’s Secret, Dream satin and lace trim robe, $80
Sézane, La Chamade T-shirt, $60
Petal + Pup, Cyra Heart top, $59
Under $250
Venus et Fleur, The Classic Bundle floral arrangement, $159
Dior Beauty, Valentine’s Day gift set, $140
The Kooples, Red long dress with buttoning, $208
BonBonWhims, Heart Gumdrop tennis necklace, $158
Tom Ford Beauty, Rose Exposed eye color quad, $100
Carolina Herrera, Good Girl Blush Elixir eau de parfum, $170
Zadig & Voltaire, Christy Heart camisole, $248
Under $500
Grey/Ven, The Wilson cable knit sweater, $450
Brandon Blackwood, Medium Cara bag, $355
Etro, Etropaisley sunglasses, $285
Eberjey, Inez washable silk printed long PJ set, $298
AllSaints, Amora Love Heart jacquard brushed sweater, $319
Strathberry, Stylist clutch, $425
Under $1,000
Manolo Blahnik, Chastana sandals, $945
Gucci, Printed silk carré, $520
MCM, Diamond tote in sequin lamb leather, $980
Rebecca Vallance, Fleurette minidress, $630
Chanel, Classic card holder, $725
Tory Burch, Lee Radziwille textured shoulder bag, $798
Over $1,000
LAGOS, Pink three station diamond caviar bracelet, $1,500
Pinko, Galleria rhinestone mini Love bag, $1,790
Aquazzura, Amourose 50 pumps, $1,095
Valentino, Poetiques Des Gouttes earrings, $2,290
Christian Louboutin, Hot Chick Alta peep-toe pumps, $1,045
Jimmy Choo, Bon Bon clutch, $4,995
Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.