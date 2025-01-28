Chic Report

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas!

She'll love these stylish jewels, shoes, and more this season

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Valentine's Day, gifts, Valentine's Day gifts, gifts for her, gift guides, Guess, L'Agence, Steve Madden, Manolo Blahnik, Dior, Chanel
L'Agence Spring 2025 (Courtesy of L'Agence)

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner! If you’re still looking for the perfect gift for romantic partners, Galentine’s pals, or even yourself—look no further. We’ve got you! From chic heels to stylish handbags, jewelry, skincare, and more, we’ve gathered our best ideas that are sure to delight whoever you love. Below, check out our stylish guide for Valentine’s Day gifts at every price point.

Under $100

Guess, Metal sunglasses, $90

Guess

(Courtesy of Guess)

Steve Madden, Maegan wine patent pumps, $99

(Courtesy of Steve Madden)

Victoria’s Secret, Dream satin and lace trim robe, $80

(Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret)

Sézane, La Chamade T-shirt, $60

(Courtesy of Sézane)

Petal + Pup, Cyra Heart top, $59

(Courtesy of Petal + Pup)

Under $250

Venus et Fleur, The Classic Bundle floral arrangement, $159

(Courtesy of Venus et Fleur)

Dior Beauty, Valentine’s Day gift set, $140

(Courtesy of Dior Beauty)

The Kooples, Red long dress with buttoning, $208

(Courtesy of The Kooples)

BonBonWhims, Heart Gumdrop tennis necklace, $158

(Courtesy of BonBonWhims)

Tom Ford Beauty, Rose Exposed eye color quad, $100

(Courtesy of Tom Ford Beauty)

Carolina Herrera, Good Girl Blush Elixir eau de parfum, $170

(Courtesy of Carolina Herrera)

Zadig & Voltaire, Christy Heart camisole, $248

(Courtesy of Zadig & Voltaire)

Under $500

Grey/Ven, The Wilson cable knit sweater, $450

(Courtesy of Grey/Ven)

Brandon Blackwood, Medium Cara bag, $355

(Courtesy of Brandon Blackwood)

Etro, Etropaisley sunglasses, $285

(Courtesy of Etro)

Eberjey, Inez washable silk printed long PJ set, $298

(Courtesy of Eberjey)

AllSaints, Amora Love Heart jacquard brushed sweater, $319

(Courtesy of AllSaints)

Strathberry, Stylist clutch, $425

(Courtesy of Strathberry)

Under $1,000

Manolo Blahnik, Chastana sandals, $945

(Courtesy of Manolo Blahnik)

Gucci, Printed silk carré, $520

(Courtesy of Gucci)

MCM, Diamond tote in sequin lamb leather, $980

(Courtesy of MCM)

Rebecca Vallance, Fleurette minidress, $630

(Courtesy of Rebecca Vallance)

Chanel, Classic card holder, $725

(Courtesy of Chanel)

Tory Burch, Lee Radziwille textured shoulder bag, $798

(Courtesy of Tory Burch)

Over $1,000

LAGOS, Pink three station diamond caviar bracelet, $1,500

(Courtesy of LAGOS)

Pinko, Galleria rhinestone mini Love bag, $1,790

(Courtesy of Pinko)

Aquazzura, Amourose 50 pumps, $1,095

(Courtesy of Farfetch)

Valentino, Poetiques Des Gouttes earrings, $2,290 

(Courtesy of Valentino)

Christian Louboutin, Hot Chick Alta peep-toe pumps, $1,045

(Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Jimmy Choo, Bon Bon clutch, $4,995

(Courtesy of Jimmy Choo)

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Dior Homme’s Chic PFW Show, Alan Cumming’s...

Valentine’s Day: Our Romantic, Glamorous Jewelry Gift...

Dior Beauty, Gucci, & Moncler Newness, Plus!...

Winter 2025: Your Sharp Men’s Style Guide!

Our Fave Winter Beauty Picks For Glossy...

Manolo Blahnik Celebrated Sarah Hoover’s New Book...

Editor’s Pick: Gucci Guilty Love Edition Pour...

Your Winter Style Guide: Chic Coats, Knits,...

Golden Globes 2025: All The Glamorous Looks...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.