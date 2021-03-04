Chanel is taking us to Monaco avec Charlotte Casiraghi. For Spring Summer, the French luxury house tapped the region’s most well-known socialite (and stylish real life royal!) for its latest campaign, shot by Inez and Vinoodh.

Mom-of-two Casiraghi is the picture of elegance, looking every bit the modern day Chanel darling. The campaign finds her lounging by the pool in a striped dress, dancing in a sequined pantsuit, and posing dramatically in flowing gowns against balconies and sunset views. Jealous? Us? Never!

There are even black and white shots of Casiraghi in a luxe bedroom, wearing a tweed skirt suit and a ruffled floral dress (most recently seen on Margot Robbie at this year’s Golden Globes!). Of course, the 34-year-old also showcases plenty of pearls, camellia embellishments, and quilted handbags—Chanel classics fit for a modern-day princess, dare we say?

The shots are every bit as glamorous as Casiraghi herself—after all, her grandma is the iconic, late Princess Grace Kelly. Her placement in the campaign also perfectly ties into the starlet aesthetic that Viard presented for the Spring Summer 2021 collection, complete with a massive Hollywood sign.

The ad’s breezy beauty already has us longing for the coastline of the French Riviera—but alas, until international travel boarders open again, we’ll be dreaming of Monaco solely through the above YouTube video and Chanel’s Instagram updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

Ps. Take a recap at Chanel’s recent Spring Summer Haute Couture show here, in anticipation of the Fall Winter collection next week!

