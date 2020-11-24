Highlights from the LIM College “Entrepreneurship Week”

LIM College had its first virtual “Entrepreneurship Week” recently with a series of online panels for students to partake in. Entrepreneurship is a big focus for the school, which will be offering an Entrepreneurship Minor for the first time, beginning Fall 2021, with an Entrepreneurship Club coming in Spring 2021.

For last week’s panel, topics included Side Hustle to Successful Business, Finance Focus, Diversity, Equity& Inclusion, and Pivoting in the Time of COVID-19; all of which we checked out and learned a lot from.

The panel was moderated by Bianca Caampued, the co-founder of Small Girls PR and an LIM alumna and Fashion Industry Advisory Board member. Caampued led a conversation with LIM alumnus and adjunct faculty member Baylen Edwards-Miller and LIM alumnus Anthony Nota, Founders of IHKWIP, Erica Lavelanet, founder of Baba, LIM alumna, Megan Shekleton, founder of Moxxie Made, and Onikah Asamoa-Caesar, founder of Fulton Street Books in Tulsa Oklahoma.

Here are some highlights from their enlightening conversation.

Onikah Asamoa-Caesar: “The richest place in the world is the graveyard because so many people left this world with hopes and dreams that were never fulfilled. Do what you love, and the money will come. That approach is what I have followed, and it has led me on an adventure.”

Erica Lavelanet: “There is work to be done at your doorstep…within your family, and your communities. Really focus and show up on that one-on-one level. The most important thing to start is to start small and then you can eventually branch out.”

Megan Shekleton: “I wish I could tell you that the second I thought of Moxxie Made that I leaned into the idea, but it actually took me four years to work up the courage to jump in and dive into entrepreneurship because the fear of failure and rejection and all of those things really held me back. To all of the students who are here tonight, if you are sitting on an idea, I just want to encourage you to take on step in the direction. I promise you that when you lean into what you are really compelled to do, there is a wider possibility for your life that is a lot more fulfilling. It’s definitely challenging, but it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.

Baylen Edwards-Miller: “I was furloughed from my job [this year]. I didn’t even know what the word furlough was. Instead of binge watching Netflix for a week, we thought this is now the perfect time to actually pull the trigger. It’s very difficult to purse outside interests when you are working full-time and do have to worry about making ends meet.”

