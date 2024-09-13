L’Agence’s Tara Rudes Dann & Jeff Rudes Are Bringing American Flair To Paris

L’Agence has garnered a loyal fan base for its sleek blazers and shirts, not to mention chic leather pieces and jeans. Despite its French name, the brand has solely had domestic boutique locations—until now, thanks to the July opening of its latest (and first international) outpost, in Paris’s hip Marais district. Ahead, L’Agence’s fashion director Tara Rudes Dann and chairman and creative director Jeff Rudes tell us about the glamorous, Old Hollywood–inspired store, new state-side locations on the horizon, and more.

Congrats on L’AGENCE’s recent Paris boutique opening! Why did Paris feel like the right fit for the brand’s first international location, and how did you choose the Marais area in particular?

Tara Rudes Dann: It was strategic for a global outreach as it’s the key to the European market. The Marais is bustling and gives us the ability to connect with both our local and international customer. It’s such a special part of the city.

Tell us about the design process for the Paris boutique. What was the inspiration or appeal of the 1930s Art Deco aesthetic for this particular location?

Jeff Rudes: During the design process, we thought of bringing California to Paris, though I didn’t want it to be mid-century furniture with a Malibu twist. The thought of what to do that felt Los Angeles–centric became more about Hollywood glamour. References of Marlene Dietrich’s Hollywood apartment and Louis B. Mayer’s office were enough to get everything started.

There are lots of unique design details in the Paris boutique. How did you track down the same wallpaper pattern used in Marlene Dietrich’s apartment for the space?

Jeff: My architect partner, Paul Bennett, helped source the wallpaper. Paul and I have designed various stores together. He understands my point of view, my aesthetic, and I like the way he works.

Tell us about the upcoming U.S. boutique locations opening later this year, in both Houston and Newport, California. How were these markets chosen, and why do they feel like a great fit for L’AGENCE’s retail expansion strategy and where the brand’s customers are located?

Tara: These are great markets for contemporary [brands], and our ideal locations became available. Great location, great people, and great timing. The customers in these markets cannot get enough of L’AGENCE.

Long term, how do you hope to expand L’AGENCE’s retail presence?

Tara: Our plan is to continue meeting our consumer in her city; we want to meet her where she lives.

Speaking of major brand expansions, denim has been a major category for the brand since it was introduced in 2018. Why do you think it’s been such a success, so much so it’s projected to comprise 50 percent of the company’s total revenue by 2025?

Tara: Jeans are about fit, fabric, and style. That’s the formula for success, and we know what we’re doing.

What have been the major highlights—and challenges—of building a robust denim offering from a design POV?

Tara: We’ve continued to deliver and offer our customer a well-assorted jean story in our silhouettes, rises, and inseams. We have everything from a sleek, slouchy, low-rise to an ultra-wide leg, and of course, we’re an authority on skinny jeans. It’s all about fit and educating our consumer properly to help her find her perfect style.

How have blazers, shirting, and leather pieces continued to be key categories for L’AGENCE since the brand’s founding, and how do you continue to explore and reinvent these signature offerings season after season?

Tara: It’s all about fabrication; that’s how you make any category fresh and keep it evolving. Fabric, texture, prints, and trims, they can change a whole garment.

Anything exciting in the pipeline for L’AGENCE in 2025 and beyond to share?

Tara: We have belts on the horizon, and we’re excited about an upcoming sleepwear category expansion in 2025…with lots more to come.

What can we expect from L’AGENCE’s Fall 2024 collection, and what was the inspiration this season?

Tara: The theme of fall was “Into the Woods.” We created a collection that’s dark and sultry. It’s full of luxurious pieces made from velvet, knits, leather, and vegan Mongolian. We also expanded our offering of suiting, sets, and dresses for the season.

What are a few key styles in L’AGENCE’s Fall 2024 collection that you’re especially fond of, and what makes these pieces so special?

Tara: The sequins, the shearling moments, denim on denim—there’s a lot. What I love most is that the pieces can be styled in so many ways and can take you from day to night. We give our woman a timeless wardrobe with the versatility to suit her lifestyle.

What are some major fall fashion trends to know this season, both in L’AGENCE’s Fall collection and more broadly?

Tara: This season, and every season, is all about wearing luxurious, timeless pieces that make you feel confident.

All images: Courtesy of L’Agence

