We’re going gaga over Gucci—or should we say, gaga for Gaga as Gucci?! That’s right! Lady Gaga is starring in the dramatic film “House of Gucci” alongside Adam Driver, set to premiere this November. The star revealed a behind-the-scenes look this weekend of her and Driver in ski gear in their roles as Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci. The extremely chic (and extremely ’80s!) shot prompted a viral response online, begging the question: what else do we know?
Here’s the skinny: “House of Gucci” is directed by Ridley Scott, and additionally stars Al Pacino, Jeremy Irons, and Jared Leto. The film is directly based off of Gucci and Reggiani’s tumultuous marriage and relationship, during which she became a prominent socialite and he sold his Gucci shares to the bank Investcorp. After Gucci filed for divorce in a bitter separation, he was later shot by a hitman; the killing was revealed to have been organized by Reggiani, who was sentenced to 29 years in prison in 1999, of which she served 26 before being released in 2014. The trial was a media spectacle in Italy, with the press nicknaming her “The Black Widow.” There were also many shocking twists throughout, notably the revelations from Reggiani’s personal psychic and the news that she paid $365,000 to organize Gucci’s death.
View this post on Instagram
Additional behind-the-scenes pictures have confirmed just how fashionable an affair it’s bound to be. Think: Gaga donning a monogrammed Gucci top and fur coat, a sublime brown polka-dot dress from Max Mara’s Spring Summer 2021 collection, and a plaid trench topped with a gorgeous Gucci silk scarf. We’re not the only ones who are obsessed either—an entire account, @theguccimovie, has already popped up to document leaks from set!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram