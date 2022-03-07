Mrs. Doubtfire Makes Surprise Appearance at Balenciaga Show

Hellllloooo! Mrs. Doubtfire? Is that you? One of the most surprising guests at Sunday’s Balenciaga show was Mrs. Doubtfire, who showed up in a floral look and her signature specs for the show. Euphegenia Doubtfire joined Kim Kardashian, Isabelle Huppert, and A$Ap Ferg for the show. Or was it? The legendary character first portrayed by Robin Williams in the 1993 film was actually transformer and drag queen Alexis Stone. The performer worked with Balenciaga to pull off the stunt.

She wrote on Instagram today: “I hope if anything I brought a smile or two during these testing times, I know Kim had one as we squeaked past each other! @balenciaga & @demna thank you, the show, the experience was incredible I appreciate you dearly.” Alexis, We appreciate you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Stone (@thealexisstone)

Watch how it all came together!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.