Daily News: Hailey Bieber’s Fave Workout Is Coming To NYC, Lily-Rose Depp Fronts Chanel’s Latest Bag Campaign, Valentino’s Soho Takeover, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Chanel reveals new campaign staring Lily-Rose Depp, Margaret Qualley, and Whitney Peak

Say hello to your new handbag obsessions. Chanel has released its CHANEL 22 bag campaign, showcasing the arm candy it debuted on the Spring Summer ’22 runway. Muses of the house Lily-Rose Depp, Margaret Qualley, and Whitney Peak are seen in LA, Montana, and New York respectively in a bid to convey the bag’s appeal to all types of chicsters across the world.

“We were given the opportunity to create three completely different stories with three completely different women and set out to create three stories that would show a lesser known side of each woman,” the photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh explained. “Researching and diving into their worlds was very inspiring for us.” The trio will also appear in their own mini movies, which will be rolled out from April 6.

Maison Valentino takes over Soho to celebrate the Valentino Rendez-Vous collection

Noticed a gaggle of fashion fans flocking to the cobbled streets of Soho (more than usual!)? That’s because Maison Valentino is taking over the neighborhood with a variety of activations to bring the Parisian spirit of the Spring Summer ’22 collection to New York City. Guests will be invited to pick up a map at the Valentino Soho boutique at 135 Spring Street, which will act as a guide to the many activations around the area. Upon collecting a map, guests will have the possibility to receive a portrait sketch by an artist in store, avail of hot cocoa from the Valentino-branded cart outside the store, visit the Valentino floral shack around the corner on Prince St, and snap photos of the Valentino vintage taxi photo booth at 79 Crosby St. Throughout the neighborhood there will also be distinctive newspaper boxes containing the new Valentino Narratives booklet. The Valentino SoHo takeover will take place from March 17- 20 from 1-6PM.

Supermodel-approved Forma Pilates is coming to New York

Forma Pilates, rumored to be the hardest workout class to get into in the fitness mecca that is LA, is coming to Manhattan. Counting Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, and Kendall Jenner among her fans, founder Liana Levi is set to bring her method to Soho with the opening of a new studio next month. Levi launched the business in 2020, offering private and semi-private sessions, and her exclusive boutique-style invite-only classes quickly garnered cult status. “Forma started in my mother’s charming pool house in Little Holmby with the intention of using our newly purchased reformer for personal use,” Levi previously told the Daily. “What started out as my own practice and method of strengthening as well as healing my mind during an uncertain and chaotic time, soon turned into a safe heaven for many others.” Follow the brand on Instagram for more updates.

REVOLVE’s first activewear brand is here

And what to wear if you snag a spot at Forma? REVOLVE’s first-ever in-house activewear brand, Wellbeing + BeingWell, of course. According to the retailer, WellBeing + BeingWell will launch with a 40 piece drop of functional apparel that blurs the lines between chic, street-ready pieces and studio-approved performance wear. The first Wellbeing + BeingWell collection will debut with two performance qualities: LoungeWell (soft, sweat-wicking jersey ideal for Pilates, yoga, and barre) and MoveWell (made from recycled interlock material for more intense workouts like spinning and weight lifting). The collection ranges from $58-$128 and is available online now. See you at class!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.