Charlotte Bickley Asks! Meet Liana Levi, Founder of Forma Pilates

Charlotte Bickley gets to know Liana Levi, founder of Forma Pilates , a favorite workout of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Charlotte: Tell us some things about yourself!

Liana: I’m 31 years old, born and raised in LA! Both my parents are from Israel so I grew up spending my summers there.

Charlotte: Tell us about Forma. How did you get started?

Liana: Forma started in my mother’s charming pool house in Little Holmby with the intention of using our newly purchased reformer for personal use! What started out as my own practice and method of strengthening as well as healing my mind during an uncertain and chaotic time, soon turned into a safe heaven for many others.

Charlotte: How did you stay motivated to workout during the quarantine? Liana: To be honest, helping people kept me motivated. Pilates is my form of therapy, at times more mental than physical.

Charlotte: Have you always worked in fitness/personal training?

No. I'm definitely "new" to the fitness and wellness industry so I'm learning as I go! I use to work in fashion, but consistently did pilates for over 10 years. Charlotte: How is the Forma method different than other pilates methods?

Liana: In pilates, there are a few methods ranging from classical to contemporary. The Forma Method differs from other pilates methods because it is contemporary pilates with a twist. I focus on creating a flow throughout my sessions, quick & seamless transitions with little time for breaks. Unlike traditional pilates, I prefer to get straight into a burn, maintain it throughout the session, rather than warm up the body and then finish by cooling down the body. Charlotte: We see models like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner doing your semi privates. How did you get them on board to try your method?!

Liana: I think they saw their friends doing it and raving about it, so why not give it a try? Charlotte: Walk us through what a typical work day looks like for you?

Liana: 5:00am wake up, 10 min medi & some matcha. I love to walk my dogs in the morning and hop on social to put together our daily motivation post. I train back to back until about 1pm and then will break for lunch. Afternoons, I typically have meetings and catch up with my operations team! I wrap my day with a home cooked meal & a good show with my fiancé!

Charlotte: How do you transform your workout looks to be ready for the day? Liana: I live in activewear but still keep it fashionable with the way I accessorize my looks! Living in LA makes it easy since most people run around in their workout gear! Charlotte: On days you just don’t want to workout, how do you motivate yourself to do it? Liana: It’s tough at times, but I remind myself that I have a responsibility to set an example and continuously motivate our Forma community!

Charlotte: Who would you most like to train that you haven’t already? Liana: Gisele Bundchen and Izabel Goulart. They are both fashion and fitness/wellness icons!

Charlotte: What lessons have you taken away from other female entrepreneurs in the lifestyle/wellness space?

Liana: So many! Starting Forma has given me a new perspective, I admire, appreciate and honor all female entrepreneurs! I think it is so important not only to support one another but also ask for help and advice – there will always be so many lessons to learn in order to continue growing. Charlotte: What tips do you have for people struggling to find motivation to exercise right now?

Liana: Take care of your body, you only have one. Starting or finishing your day with a work out keeps not only your body but your mind strong & healthy.