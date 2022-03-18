Daily Media: Moves At Neiman Marcus, Good American, Tory Burch, Paco Rabanne, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Katie Anderson is now executive VP, chief financial officer at Neiman Marcus Group.

2. Jamaal Layne is now chief marketing officer at Good American.

3. Nadia Dhouib is now general manager at Paco Rabanne Fashion.

4. Brooke Flores is now account director at Sunshine Sachs.

5. Alison Cerrila is now director of VIP, celebrity, and influencer relations at Tory Burch.

6. Courtney Owens is now director, PR & social media at Shoshanna.

7. Kathryn Stelmack, account supervisor at Paul Wilmot Communications, is leaving the company.

8. Camille Gordon is now senior account executive at First and Last PR.

9. Amanda Reuben, senior account executive at Di Petroff PR, is leaving the company.

10. Liz Gately is now account coordinator, consumer packaged goods at SHADOW.

Plus!

11. The Lede Company is now representing Rowing Blazers.

12. KLC is now representing Shielded Beauty.

13. Lucky Chalm is now representing Faithfull The Brand.

14. Michele Marie PR is now representing Donodolo.

15. DLX NYC is now representing Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, coming to Rockefeller Center April 15.

16. Bollare is now representing Havainas.

17. Beach House PR is now representing Embody and Aprés Nail.

18. Morgan Publicity is now representing The Crème Shop.

19. Behrman Communications is now representing MAËLYS.

20. Dispatch is now representing Wild One.

21. Bella PR is now representing Junk Kouture and The Vision Council

22. No. 29 is now representing Rothy’s.

23. Lividini & Co. is now representing Sevun.

24. Chapter 2 is now representing gmoney.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

