Daily News: Christian Cowan Unveils NYC Digs, See By Chloé To Wind Down, How To Get Style Tips From Gigi Hadid’s Stylist Mimi Cuttrell, And More

Christian Cowan, Mimi Cuttrell, Chloé and more! Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Christian Cowan cuts the ribbon on first store

Last night, designer Christian Cowan celebrated his official store opening, in collaboration with Smashbox Cosmetics and payments and hardware solution provider, Square. Now sitting pretty in powder pink hues at 76 Wooster, the multi-level flagship marks the expansion of the brand and functions as an immersive lifestyle destination, beauty studio, and events space thanks to the partnership with Smashbox. (Yes, Smashbox Pro Artists will be on hand at all times too, should you want to a mini makeup lesson while you browse going out fashions.) The location itself is immersed in downtown culture; it was once Grace Jones’s restaurant La Vie en Rose in the 1980s, before becoming an art space frequented by the likes of Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and Julian Schnabel, and ultimately housed the Soho Arts Club before lying vacant for five years until Cowan turned his magic on it. Last night, the British designer’s friends came to toast to the grand opening, including Abi Hoffman, Alexa Swinton, Aquaria, CT Hedden, Ellie Thumann, Lexi Wood, Leah McSweeney, Linux, Malina Weissman, Noa Fisher, Parker Kit Hill, Tanner Reese, Teddy Quinlivan, and Young Emperors. The store will be open from Wednesdays though Sundays—and throughout opening week, 50% of proceeds from all Christian Cowan sales will go directly to CARE.org in support of the philanthropy’s efforts in Ukraine.

Images: BFA

Join celeb stylist Mimi Cuttrell in Beverly Hills this weekend

Festival season is upon us. Live streaming e-commerce platform Livby is kicking things off with the Livby House of Style, hosted by Mimi Cuttrell, who counts Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Maude Apatow, and Madelyn Cline amongst her A list clients. This Saturday, March 26, Cuttrell will preside over an afternoon of appointment-only previews and immersive styling experiences at a private luxury residence in Beverly Hills. There’ll also be plenty of beauty and wellness activations poolside and a guest list of tastemakers and influencers. The personal styling sessions by Cuttrell will feature buzzy brands like Aureum, Cult Naked, Dolce Vita, E.B. Denim, For Love and Lemons, Heart of Sun, Jaded London, Lack of Color, Lu Goldie, Montce, Réalisation Par, and Revice. Plus! IV drops, lymphatic drainage, Vital Red light therapy sessions, tarot card readings by Jessica Stone, and refreshments from Vanessa Hudgens Caliwater, Sugar Taco and El Cristiano Tequila! Find out more at the link below.

See by Chloé will be phased out over the next three years

Chloé is set to wind up operations at its diffusion line See by Chloé. The latest change under Gabriela Hearst’s purpose-driven tenure at the helm of the houses means that the more affordable range, founded in 2001 by then creative director Stella McCartney, will gradually shut its 19 stores in Japan and phase out its mostly wholesale business. Chloé chief executive officer Riccardo Bellini called the closure a “natural and necessary evolution” as the luxury brand seeks to unify under one umbrella. The move also comes on the heels of the brand saying revenue is “significantly up, versus pre-COVID” times as Hearst forges a more sustainable path for the brand, including its recent certification as a B-Corp company.

Victoria’s Secret invests $18 million in Frankies Bikinis

Frankies Bikinis, the fast growing popular Californian swimwear brand started by then-teenager Francesca Aiello and her mom Mimi, has given Victoria’s Secret a minority stake in exchange for an $18 million investment. “Our investment in Frankies Bikinis is a continuation of our efforts to expand partnerships with culturally relevant brands founded by women entrepreneurs,” Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters said in a statement, referring to the lingerie behemoth’s efforts to distance itself from its controversial and exclusionary past. Frankies’ Francesca Aiello added that the relaunch and re-envisioning of the brand has impressed her. “I have such respect for the transformation that Victoria’s Secret has made over the past few years specifically with diversity and inclusivity, and I believe that together we can continue to bring a new wave of fashion into the swimwear industry for all women of all shapes, all sizes, and all backgrounds,” she said. “With Victoria’s Secret beside us, Frankies Bikinis will continue to deliver our signature collections that encourage customers to explore their personal style and create looks unique to themselves that make them feel their most confident.”

