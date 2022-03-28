Written In The Stars! The Best-Dressed Celebs At The 2022 Oscars

Some may win, others may go home disappointed, but one thing remains certain: the Oscars red carpet is always awash with statuette-deserving ensembles! All eyes turned to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday for the 94th annual Academy Awards, as well as the scaled-up fashion parade it has grown synonymous with. Speaking of standout style, Hollywood’s most beloved talent showed up and stepped out in their frilliest, puffiest, sparkliest Sunday best. From Zendaya’s sparkly skirt and crop top moment to Beyoncé’s custom Valentino sunshine caped frock and even a shirtless Timothée Chalamet for good measure, there was no shortage of glitz and glam. Scroll on for your fix of red carpet glam.
Zendaya in Valentino Haute Couture and Buglari
Beyoncé in Valentino Haute Couture
Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé and Harry Winston
Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton and Cartier
Ariana DeBose in Valentino Haute Couture and De Beers
Serena Williams in Gucci
Dwayne Wade in Gucci and Cartier
Venus Williams in Ellie Saab and Tiffany & Co.
Rosie Perez in Christian Siriano
Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent and Kwiat
Lupita Nyong’o in Prada and De Beers
Penélope Cruz in Chanel
Bradley Cooper in Gucci
Amy Schumer in Oscar de la Renta
Rachel Zegler in Dior and Tiffany & Co.
Molly Sims in Ellie Saab and Rahaminov Diamonds
Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent
Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier and Glenn Spiro
Chloë Bailey in LVDF
Kirsten Dunst in Christian Lacroix
Simu Liu in Versace and Omega
Tracee Ellis Ross in Caroline Herrera and Niwaka
Wilmer Valderrama in Dolce and Gabbana
Rami Malek in Prada and Cartier
H.E.R. in Carolina Herrera
Sebastián Yatra in Moschino
Jamie Dornan in Valentino
Megan Thee Stallion in Gaurav Gupta
Lily James in Versace and Piaget
Kodi Smit-McPhee in Bottega Veneta and Cartier
Saniyya Sidney in Armani Privé and Cicada
Jamie Lee Curtis in Stella McCartney and Cathy Waterman
Vanessa Hudgens in Michael Kors and Bulgari
Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton
Reba McEntire in Dolce and Gabbana and Rahaminov Diamonds
Olivia Colman in Dior
Diane Guerrero in Carolina Herrera
Rita Moreno in Carolina Herrera and Verdura
Regina Hall in Vera Wang and Pomellato
Caitríona Balfe in Louis Vuitton and Van Cleef & Arpels
Tiffany Haddish in Dolce and Gabbana and Pomellato
