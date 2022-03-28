Written In The Stars! The Best-Dressed Celebs At The 2022 Oscars

Some may win, others may go home disappointed, but one thing remains certain: the Oscars red carpet is always awash with statuette-deserving ensembles! All eyes turned to Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on Sunday for the 94th annual Academy Awards, as well as the scaled-up fashion parade it has grown synonymous with. Speaking of standout style, Hollywood’s most beloved talent showed up and stepped out in their frilliest, puffiest, sparkliest Sunday best. From Zendaya’s sparkly skirt and crop top moment to Beyoncé’s custom Valentino sunshine caped frock and even a shirtless Timothée Chalamet for good measure, there was no shortage of glitz and glam. Scroll on for your fix of red carpet glam.

Zendaya in Valentino Haute Couture and Buglari

Beyoncé in Valentino Haute Couture

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé and Harry Winston

Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton and Cartier

Ariana DeBose in Valentino Haute Couture and De Beers

Serena Williams in Gucci

Dwayne Wade in Gucci and Cartier

Venus Williams in Ellie Saab and Tiffany & Co.

Rosie Perez in Christian Siriano

Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent and Kwiat

Lupita Nyong’o in Prada and De Beers

Penélope Cruz in Chanel

Bradley Cooper in Gucci

Amy Schumer in Oscar de la Renta

Rachel Zegler in Dior and Tiffany & Co.

Molly Sims in Ellie Saab and Rahaminov Diamonds

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent

Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier and Glenn Spiro

Chloë Bailey in LVDF

Kirsten Dunst in Christian Lacroix

Simu Liu in Versace and Omega

Tracee Ellis Ross in Caroline Herrera and Niwaka

Wilmer Valderrama in Dolce and Gabbana

Rami Malek in Prada and Cartier

H.E.R. in Carolina Herrera

Sebastián Yatra in Moschino

Jamie Dornan in Valentino

Megan Thee Stallion in Gaurav Gupta

Lily James in Versace and Piaget

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Bottega Veneta and Cartier

Saniyya Sidney in Armani Privé and Cicada

Jamie Lee Curtis in Stella McCartney and Cathy Waterman

Vanessa Hudgens in Michael Kors and Bulgari

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Reba McEntire in Dolce and Gabbana and Rahaminov Diamonds

Olivia Colman in Dior

Diane Guerrero in Carolina Herrera

Rita Moreno in Carolina Herrera and Verdura

Regina Hall in Vera Wang and Pomellato

Caitríona Balfe in Louis Vuitton and Van Cleef & Arpels

Tiffany Haddish in Dolce and Gabbana and Pomellato

