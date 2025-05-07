Jessica Paster Says She Was “Manhandled” By Police Before The Met Gala

‘This year’s Met Gala wasn’t without its share of drama—including for star stylist Jessica Paster. New video footage reveals that Paster was held back by police from entering the Carlyle Hotel’s lobby while waiting for clients Simone Biles, Quinta Brunson, and Miranda Kerr outside, according to Page Six. The video also shows that a hotel employee interrupted to escort Paster into the hotel, though she stepped back out to snap photos of the officers and stated she’d be suing the NYPD. Ultimately, Paster did share she was hurt from the incident, and that NYPD officers ignored her specific wristband needed to enter the premises.

“I want to say that I am just a person staying at a hotel minding my own business, having the credentials on my wrist and I got manhandled,” Paster told the outlet. “I listened to people. They said go through the service door and when I did, they said go back to the lobby. And all of a suddenly they attacked me, they manhandled me.”

The Accessories Council’s ACE Awards Honors The Accessories World’s Rising & Established Stars!

The day after the Met Gala, the Pierre Hotel continued its fashionable celebrations at The Accessories Council‘s annual ACE Awards. During the occasion, rising stars and established brands across jewelry, footwear, timepieces, handbags, and more were celebrated for their accomplishments and accessories industry support. This year’s honorees included Movado (Brand of the Year), Stuart Weitzman (Brand Collaboration), New Balance (Brand Innovation), Reed Krakoff (Designer of the Year), Staud (Emerging Designer), Nordstrom (Merchant of the Year), Printemps (Retail Innovation), and Bethann Hardison (Hall of Fame), with Betsey Johnson receiving its first Iconoclast award. The evening also included numerous Legacy Honoree awards, including Rebecca Minkoff, Jennifer Fisher, Patricia Nash, Tom Ford Eyewear, Farylrobin, VSP Vision, Oakley, and Bulova. Fashionable guests in attendance included Todd Kahn, Laverne Cox, Mark Consuelos, Steven Kolb, Sharon Kanter, Efraim Grinberg, Melissa Worth, Jaden Smith, Will Kahn, Jon Zeiders, Lisa Aiken, Laura Lendrum, Fern Mallis, Ashley Longshore, Caroline Vazzana, Frank Zambrelli, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Getty Images for The Accessories Council

Megan Thee Stallion, Doechii, & Angel Reese Review The Met Gala’s Dinner!

‘Yes, chef! Megan Thee Stallion was on the case when it came to reviewing dishes served at the 2025 Met Gala dinner, with a little help from pals Doechii and Angel Reese! The trio were spotted in a new Reel on the rapper’s Instagram—smoothly captioned “Hottie cam in thee MET GALA”—where they gave their hot takes on bites including cornbread and caviar, white truffle lobster rolls, vegan lox, chicken and plantains, truffle chopped cheese, and hamachi. The cornbread ultimately proved to be the star dish, as the group went back for thirds! Later on, Meg took the tape off her phone to share a compilation of selfies with cameos from Ciara, Tracee Ellis Ross, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Cynthia Erivo, and more stars.

Claudia Schiffer Basks In The Sun For Chloé’s High Summer Campaign

Chloé is kicking off summer early with its first High Summer campaign, “Chloé à la Plage,” modeled by none other than Claudia Schiffer. The legendary supermodel lounges for David Sims’ lens for the occasion, inspired by the free-spirited, sensual works of French New Wave film director Eric Rohmer. Creative director Chemena Kamali’s lacy and ruffled bodysuits, tops, and equestrian trousers embody the shoot’s themes of breezy romance, complemented with dangling pendant jewelry and the label’s latest woven shoulder bag.

All images: David Sims

Diane Von Furstenberg’s Husband Barry Diller Comes Out As Gay

Barry Diller, husband of Diane von Furstenberg, has come out as gay, according to the Los Angeles Times. The entertainment mogul, 83, shared the news in a New York Magazine profile published before the May release of his memoir, Who Knew. In the piece, Diller stated how he was “dismissed” by von Furstenberg when they first met in 1974, later marrying until their divorce in 1981. Afterwards, the pair reunited in 2001 and were re-married, with their relationship continuing today. However, though Diller said “everyone” knew he preferred men, he also shared that his deep connection with von Furstenberg upheld their relationship over time.

“Yes, I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane,” Diller said. “I can’t explain it to myself or to the world. It simply happened to both of us without motive or manipulation. In some cosmic way we were destined for each other.”

Gillian Hearst Celebrates Her Birthday At The Kentucky Derby

During this year’s Kentucky Derby, Gillian Hearst brought added fanfare with her birthday celebrations! Held during the Derby’s second annual viewing party, Hearst’s birthday soirée was hosted in partnership with Alice + Olivia—and featured mint juleps keeping guests refreshed all day! Attendees included Scott Buccheit and Naeem Delbridge., Stacey Bendet, Erik Bottcher, Frederik Anderson, Gabrielle Kniery, Leckie Roberts, Lara Meiland-Shaw, Joosica, Anna Rothschild, Lisa Benson, Philip Bloch, Timo Weiland, David Kirsch Alex Lundqvist, Keytt Lundqvist, Stephen Mikhail, Anne-Dexter Jones, Mariah Strongin, and more. Happy Birthday, Gillian!

All images: Courtesy of Scott Buccheit

Lucien Pagès Joins Forces With AIPR

‘Lucien Pagès is expanding with a brand-new venture! The beloved publicist’s namesake agency has merged with British communication agency AIPR, according to Vanity Teen. As a united front under The Independents—which acquired Pagès’ agency in 2024—the duo’s combined companies will now be known as Lucien Pagès Communication & AIPR. With shared values of strong work ethics and creativity, it’s clear Pagès and AIPR are a perfect match. We can’t wait to see what they accomplish together!

