Meanwhile In LA! Vanity Fair & Lancôme Celebrate Hollywood, Out To Dinner With Net-a-Porter, LaQuan Smith, Good American, Revolve, And More!

Checking in with the chicsters on the West Coast…

Vanity Fair & Lancôme celebrate the future of Hollywood

For the ninth year in a row, Vanity Fair and Lancôme teamed up to spotlight rising stars and names of tomorrow. The soirée was co-hosted by the publication’s editor in chief Radhika Jones and Amanda Seyfried at Mother Wolf in Los Angeles. Among the countless stars in attendance were (deep breath!) Ashley Benson, Ashley Madekwe, Ava Michelle, Brittany O’Grady, Caleb Foote, Catt Sadler, Chloe Fineman, Claire Holt, Dylan O’Brien, Ella Hunt, Harley Quinn Smith, Henry Eikenberry, Isabella Ward, Jack Quaid, Jane Levy, Jenna Coleman, Jenna Dewan, Jessie Andrews, Kat Graham, Kate Beckinsale, Kathryn Gallagher, Kathryn Newton, Kathy Hilton, Katya Martin, Law Roach, Lexi Underwood, Marcus Scribner, Mayim Bialick, Miles Brown, Natasha Rothwell, Nathalie Emmanuel, Olivia Liang, Olive Gray, Oliver Trevena, Paloma Garcia Lee, Quincy Isaiah, Rumer Willis, Sara Sampaio, Sarah Ramos, Susan Kelechi Watson, Tayshia Adams, Taylor Hill, Thomas Barbusca, Xolo Maridueña, Yurel Echezarreta, and more.

Images: Getty

Net-a-Porter and LaQuan Smith raise a glass to Oscar’s weekend

In the chic surroundings of Olivetta, Net-a-Porter’s president of luxury and fashion, Alison Loehnis, and designer LaQuan Smith welcomed a well-heeled crowd to kick off the year’s biggest weekend of film-meets-fashion style. Ahead of this Sunday’s Academy Awards, the likes of Ava DuVernay, Julia Fox, January Jones, and Mena Suvari joined the duo for an intimate cocktail reception and seated dinner. Also in attendance were Abla Sofy, Aleali May, Amalie Gassmann, Angel Merino, Bozoma Saint John, Gabrielle Ryan, Greg Swales, Indy Srinath, Jabari Redd, Jasmine Sanders, Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Kaien Cruz, Larsen Thompson, Law Roach, Lindsay Flores, Micah McDonald, Nausheen Shah, Nikki Bohannon, Olivia Culpo, Sami Miró, Savannah James, Sophie Lopez, Stephen Galloway, Tiffany Haddish, Tinashe, Ty Hunter, TyLynn Nguyen, Wayman Bannerman, Winnie Harlow, and more.

Images: Getty

Revolve celebrates partnership with Good American

Industry insiders gathered at Nobu Malibu during sunset for a celebration of Revolve’s new partnership with Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede’s Good American. Those in attendance sipped custom 818 Tequila cocktails—’You’re Cute Jeans’ and ‘Off the Cuff Margs’—as they said ‘cheers’ to the size-inclusive denim, ready to wear, and swim brand landing on Revolve earlier this month. Joining Kardashian and Grede were Revolve’s Michael Mente and Raissa Gerona, as well as Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq, Morgan Stewart, Stephanie Shepherd, and more.

Images: Amber Asaly

‘The Original Jean Bar’ is back—and new & improved!

The Original Jean Bar by Fred Segal toasted to its relaunch as the iconic Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood Flagship last night. Co-hosted by photographer Carlos Eric Lopez, the bash brought out the likes of Steph Shep, Delilah Hamlin, Rumer Willis, and more who discovered the Jean Bar’s unrivaled selection of denim—with Hamlin picking out a pair of new Ksubi jeans to take for a test drive…aka, a photoshoot with Lopez.

