Daily News: A New Single For Karen Elson, A Day In The Life Of Law Roach, Plus! You Could Win A Diamond By Styling Kate Moss…

Kate Moss is joining the virtual world in conjunction with Messika Paris

Do you have what it takes to style Kate Moss? Now you have a chance! DREST, the world’s first interactive luxury styling game created by renowned editor Lucy Yeomans, already has a repertoire of supermodel and luxury brand connections, allowing players to style their favorite model using their favorite brands. And now, Kate Moss is joining in on the fun. Mossy will step into the DREST universe for a limited two weeks as the styling game’s first guest avatar. Players will be invited to style the catwalk legend using pieces from the supermodel’s High Jewelry collaboration with Parisian diamond maison, Messika Paris, together with clothes and accessories from the 250+ luxury brands available on the DREST platform. Messika will also be rewarding one DREST stylist with an exceptional jewel (worth around $3,500!). The winning stylist will be personally selected by Kate, as she picks one favorite look from all the challenge entries. So download the DREST app, and flex those styling muscles, there’s a diamond at stake!

Law Roach speaks to WSJ. Magazine for My Monday Morning

Monday’s aren’t always the best, but celebrity stylist Law Roach is making our’s better. The ‘image architect’—whose clients Zendaya and Venus Williams ruled last night’s Oscars red carpet—talks with WSJ. Magazine about the prep in the leadup to the awards ceremony and what his regular day-to-day looks like. No matter where he is in the world, the fashion stylist is awake by 7 or 8AM, and like the rest of us, he starts each day by scrolling Instagram—although he has the excuse that it’s an important tool for finding new designers for his celebrity clients to wear. With a schedule so incredibly busy, he prefers not to look at it, relying on his assistant to keep him in the loop of where he’s supposed to be. Speaking about the close relationship he has with his first-ever celebrity client, Zendaya, Roach told the outlet, “Our relationship really, really grew into more family. We’ve been together for so long. I think she’s watched me grow up, and I’ve watched her grow up and go from a girl to a woman, and it just feels easy and right, like my sister.” Read the rest here.

Karen Elson releases new single “Broken Shadow” and teases upcoming record

Supermodel, singer-songwriter, author, entrepreneur, and advocate Karen Elson has shared her ethereal new single, “Broken Shadow.” Co-written and co-produced with Nashville heavyweights Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, the track offers a taste of Elson’s forthcoming studio album, GREEN, out April 29. Accompanying “Broken Shadow” is an otherworldly video, directed in part by Elson, where her vocals can really take center stage. “‘Broken Shadow’ is about recognizing that we’re all flawed, complicated, and a little bit f*cked up and making peace with that,” she says. “It’s about loving the broken parts of yourself. COVID strangely catapulted me into this frame of deep reflection. I did a lot of work to reconcile places in the past I deemed broken or complicated and showed the shadow back to myself.” As we await the release of GREEN, we’ll have “Broken Shadow” on repeat! Get into it, below.

