After The Party…It’s The Vanity Fair Oscar Party! See All The Looks Here

It wouldn’t be Oscars night without the Vanity Fair Party! As the ceremony was taking place inside LA’s Dolby Theatre, stars were already making their way to the newly-designed Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills to celebrate the industry’s biggest night. The Academy Awards themselves were nothing short of eventful; with CODA making history as the first movie from a streaming service to win Best Picture, a now viral shocking moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock, and a performance by the unrivaled Beyonce. But fashion took center stage and the stars showed up ready to dazzle us with their best looks, with names like Dakota Johnson, Hunter Schafer, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Sarah Paulson, and Kate Hudson partaking in the festivities. See who wore what, below…
Jessica Chastain in Gucci
Jessica Alba in Carolina Herrera
Kendall Jenner in Balenciaga
Lili Reinhart in custom Galvan
Rosario Dawson in Thom Browne
Jeremy O. Harris in Gucci
Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent
Thuso Mbedu in Gucci
Tyler Mitchell and Antwan Sargent in Gucci
John Legend in Gucci
Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Dakota Johnson in Gucci
Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu
Alexandra Daddario in Carolina Herrera
Emily Ratajkowski in Armani Prive
Cooper Hoffman in Thom Browne
Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior
Maude Apatow in Saint Laurent
Rebel Wilson in Moschino and a Roger Vivier clutch
Finn Wittrock in Saint Laurent
Hunter Schafer in Rick Owens and De Beers jewelry
Kevin Costner in Gucci
Elsa Hosk in Monot
Camille Rowe in Celine
Alessandra Ambrosio in Stephane Rolland haute couture, shoes by Aquazurra, and Omega watch
Poppy Delevigne in Christopher Kane and Roger Vivier shoes
Heidi Klum in AZ Factory, Gianvitto Rossi shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry
Kate Hudson in Carolina Herrera
Rita Ora in Miss Sohee and Boucheron
Nicole Richie in Saint Laurent
Evan Peters in Dior
Joe Jonas in Louis Vuitton, Gianvitto Rossi, and Tiffany and Co.
James Corden in Gucci
Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent
Michaela Jae Rodriguez in Etro
Kodi Smit-McPhee in Bottega Veneta
Normani in Jean Paul Gaultier
Amber Valletta in Saint Laurent
Serena Williams in Versace
Joe Keery in Saint Laurent
Lori Harvey in Tony Ward couture
Dwayne Wade in Gucci
Janicza Bravo in Thom Browne
Catherine O‘Hará wearing Monique Lhuiller and Mindi Mond Jewelry
Sarah Paulson in Bottega Veneta
Zoé Kravitz in Saint Laurent
Camille Mendes in Carolina Herrera and Roger Vivier shoes
Kourtney Kardashian in Dolce & Gabbana and Tom Ford shoes and Travis Barker in Thom Browne
Sebastian Stan in Brioni
Dominic Fike in Saint Laurent
Zoey Dutch in Carolina Herrera
Dan Levy in Dior
Kelsey Asbille in Saint Laurent
Amy Schumer in Chloé
