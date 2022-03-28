After The Party…It’s The Vanity Fair Oscar Party! See All The Looks Here

It wouldn’t be Oscars night without the Vanity Fair Party! As the ceremony was taking place inside LA’s Dolby Theatre, stars were already making their way to the newly-designed Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills to celebrate the industry’s biggest night. The Academy Awards themselves were nothing short of eventful; with CODA making history as the first movie from a streaming service to win Best Picture, a now viral shocking moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock, and a performance by the unrivaled Beyonce. But fashion took center stage and the stars showed up ready to dazzle us with their best looks, with names like Dakota Johnson, Hunter Schafer, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Sarah Paulson, and Kate Hudson partaking in the festivities. See who wore what, below…

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Jessica Alba in Carolina Herrera

Kendall Jenner in Balenciaga

Lili Reinhart in custom Galvan

Rosario Dawson in Thom Browne

Jeremy O. Harris in Gucci

Lakeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent

Thuso Mbedu in Gucci

Tyler Mitchell and Antwan Sargent in Gucci

John Legend in Gucci

Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Dakota Johnson in Gucci

Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu

Alexandra Daddario in Carolina Herrera

Emily Ratajkowski in Armani Prive

Cooper Hoffman in Thom Browne

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior

Maude Apatow in Saint Laurent

Rebel Wilson in Moschino and a Roger Vivier clutch

Finn Wittrock in Saint Laurent

Hunter Schafer in Rick Owens and De Beers jewelry

Kevin Costner in Gucci

Elsa Hosk in Monot

Camille Rowe in Celine

Alessandra Ambrosio in Stephane Rolland haute couture, shoes by Aquazurra, and Omega watch

Poppy Delevigne in Christopher Kane and Roger Vivier shoes

Heidi Klum in AZ Factory, Gianvitto Rossi shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry

Kate Hudson in Carolina Herrera

Rita Ora in Miss Sohee and Boucheron

Nicole Richie in Saint Laurent

Evan Peters in Dior

Joe Jonas in Louis Vuitton, Gianvitto Rossi, and Tiffany and Co.

James Corden in Gucci

Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

Michaela Jae Rodriguez in Etro

Kodi Smit-McPhee in Bottega Veneta

Normani in Jean Paul Gaultier

Amber Valletta in Saint Laurent

Serena Williams in Versace

Joe Keery in Saint Laurent

Lori Harvey in Tony Ward couture

Dwayne Wade in Gucci

Janicza Bravo in Thom Browne

Catherine O‘Hará wearing Monique Lhuiller and Mindi Mond Jewelry

Sarah Paulson in Bottega Veneta

Zoé Kravitz in Saint Laurent

Camille Mendes in Carolina Herrera and Roger Vivier shoes

Kourtney Kardashian in Dolce & Gabbana and Tom Ford shoes and Travis Barker in Thom Browne

Sebastian Stan in Brioni

Dominic Fike in Saint Laurent

Zoey Dutch in Carolina Herrera

Dan Levy in Dior

Kelsey Asbille in Saint Laurent

Amy Schumer in Chloé

