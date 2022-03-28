The Ganni x Juicy Capsule Ensures Y2K Fashion Is Going Nowhere

Whether it’s a buzzy collaboration or a celebrity street style moment, it’s no secret that the fashion world has been abuzz with Y2K throwbacks as of late. And while some are happy to leave the trends in the past, others are joyfully reminiscing about decades-old staples like butterfly clips, low rise denim, and velour tracksuits. Today, Juicy Couture and Ganni added fuel to the fire by announcing a forthcoming collaboration.

The two brands have joined forces for a flirty capsule, which will drop March 30 featuring a 13-piece range sure to rekindle your love of the bygone era. As Juicy Couture is synonymous with noughties It Girls (Britney, Paris, Gwen—we’re looking at you), it makes sense that it’s turning to the go-to outfitter for cool girls du jour to come up with a worthy revival of its infamous ultra-comfortable tracksuit.

This time around, the garment will be reimagined with Ganni’s modernized, eco-conscious take; marking its most responsibly produced iteration to date. However, it’s not unrecognizable from its original self—now offered in black, royal blue, and tan colorways, each set comes with nostalgic rhinestone tattoo-inspired font and logos.

Enlisting a blend of certified organic and recycled materials, the collection also features an impressive range of tastefully flashy picks. Thrown into the mix are t-shirts, sheer logo-printed dresses, leggings, and co-branded tops. And of course, no Y2K offering would be complete without bedazzled trucker hats for good measure.

“It was incredibly special to marry GANNI’s effortlessly cool Scandinavian DNA with Juicy’s LA vibe and off-duty celebrity heritage,” Juicy Couture owner Taryn Washenik said. “Ultimately, we set out to inspire authenticity and self-expression with this collection and we are thrilled to see it come to life,”

The 2000s-style LA aesthetic has undoubtedly become endorsed again by influencers, models, and celebrities. Perhaps the most synonymous with the resurgence are the likes of Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and Bella Hadid (who, by the way, said she doesn’t care whether you like her baggy cargo pants or not!).

Ganni and Juicy certainly aren’t the firsts to embrace the Y2K comeback as of late. Miu Miu’s now-omnipresent Spring Summer ’22 collection showed off an assortment of low-rise, midriff-baring schoolgirl skirts, while the recent Bratz x Cult Gaia drop, which flaunted halter tops, mini tees, and platform heels, also went down a treat.

Love it or hate it, the Y2K train is showing no signs of slowing down. The only question that remains—what’s the ticket to ride? Spoiler alert: it’s a Juicy x Ganni tracksuit. Come Wednesday, the collection will be available on Ganni.com and in stores. BRB G2G shop!

