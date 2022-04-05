Daily News: Farfetch To Command Neiman Marcus Operations, Dior Heads To LA For Next Show, The Latest From Calvin & Burberry, EmRata’s New Kicks, Plus! Puppy Love At Thom Browne

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Farfetch takes $200 million stake in Neiman Marcus

Luxury retail company Farfetch is expanding its services to Neiman Marcus, who reportedly will soon transfer its e-commerce business to the online platform. The $200 million contract will also see Farfetch becoming a minority Neiman Marcus Group shareholder, as well as the implementation of its mobile and web technologies into the department store’s business model for payments, shipping, and other such services. What’s more, Neiman Marcus and its subsidiary Bergdorf Goodman will sell inventory on Farfetch’s platform. The move is aimed at expanding both companies’ international presence, and all fine print is slated to be finalized later this year.

Fiorucci pops into Fred Segal to celebrate SS ’22 arrival

Milan-based fashion house Fiorucci has enlisted Los Angeles mainstay Fred Segal as its sartorial soapbox. Beginning today and lasting until April 30, Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard flagship will have the Italian label’s SS ’22 offering, dubbed ‘Desert Oasis,’ on display. The collection nods to the brand’s free-spirited, hedonistic, 70s-inspired edge—with vibrant prints, colors, graphics, and silhouettes at the center of the vision board—as well as founder Elio Fiorucci’s commitment to protecting the environment. In conjunction with the installation, and in efforts to honor the label’s eco-ethos, the house took to the Californian badlands to shoot a synchronous campaign. The installation comes at the perfect time, with Coachella and the commencement of festival season just around the corner. Also up for grabs is a limited-edition t-shirt, launched especially for the pop-up, sold exclusively through Fred Segal.

Calvin Klein x Palace give customers what they want!

Following much anticipation, Calvin Klein and skate-lifestyle brand Palace have officially joined forces for a collection that reflects self-expression, nostalgia, and inclusivity. Dubbed CK1 Palace, the collaboration features the best of each brand’s world: Palace’s irreverent streetwear aesthetic and Calvin Klein’s minimalist silhouettes and palette. Inspired by the house’s ’90s campaigns that pioneered fashion-for-everyone, the campaign spotlights familiar faces—Precious Lee, Willem Dafoe, Dame Joan Collins, and more—in each label’s birthplaces, New York and London. Key pieces include Calvin Klein’s signature denim, tees, fleece, and underwear, but reimagined with a ’90s frame of mind and Palace’s graphic touch. To finish out a full-outfit look, the collection also features a limited Vans “Calvans” sneaker, as well as the first-ever unisex CK1 Palace fragrance—a take on Calvin Klein’s signature One Fragrance, delicately modified to denote the streetwear label’s youthful energy. To commemorate the partnership, Calvin Klein has even changed its Instagram profile picture to reflect the collab’s nuanced logo: a co-branded triangle logo. It’s THAT big! Be sure to shop it for yourself beginning April 8.

Dior to show 2023 menswear in Los Angeles

In-person fashion is back—and Dior creative director Kim Jones is celebrating with a catwalk in Los Angeles next month. Inked for May 19, the staging will debut the house’s summer 2023 menswear. Further details, including location and time, are TBA. In other Dior news, the house has also revealed its plans to partake in the next Paris Fashion Week for menswear. Paris will also see the aforementioned menswear offering on display in coming months.

Thom Browne and Jude Hill tag-team childrenswear campaign

Launching today, Thom Browne’s latest childrenswear campaign stars Belfast headliner and Oscar-nominated actor Jude Hill. Shot by Cass Bird, the campaign features a series of cinematic, black-and-white images of the 11-year-old, his co-star, Browne’s Dachshund Hector, and even Browne himself. Some images show Hector running after the kids, while others advertise the kids sitting cross-legged in Dachshund-adorned suits. It’s not the first time the New York-based label and breakout actor have been in cahoots—Hill showed up to last week’s Oscars red carpet donning something from the eponymous designer’s label too.

Burberry celebrates Lola Bag with Bella-endorsed campaign

Released today, Burberry honors its Lola collection with an official campaign. According to creative director Ricardo Tisci, the Lola lineage is one that embodies inherent strength, confidence, and control—with a soft femininity always at its core. And so, it only makes sense that for the campaign, the house tapped women that demonstrate the same. Shot by Torso Solutions and brought to life by stylist Suzanne Koller, the campaign features Bella Hadid, Jourdan Dunn, Lourdes Leon, and Ella Richards commanding space and taking the reins (literally—a prop horse is involved!) as the camera captures the bag’s personality from every angle. “They represent femininity at its most powerful and the essence of that attitude,” Tisci said in an official statement. Designed for versatility of expression, the house-monogrammed silhouette can be styled as a crossbody, over-the-shoulder or clutch bag. Since its inaugural debut, the bag has evolved into a variety of iterations—with different sizes, fabrics and colorways ready to be shopped. In celebration of the campaign, the house will embark on a world tour of pop-ups and pop-ins—and New York is on the list.

Emily Ratajkowski joins Superga’s team of celebrity ambassadors

Multi-hyphenate celeb Emily Ratajkowski is the latest to hop aboard the Superga train. For Ratajkowski, the partnership was a natural next step—literally. A New York City urbanite and new mom to baby Sylvester, the model has understandably developed a liking for trainers that are both comfortable and fashionable. A partnership with her favorite sneaker label was perfectly fitting. As part of her ambassadorial perks, Ratajkowski also co-designed her own pair—a silhouette inspired by the inimitable 2750 Classic and Alpina styles. Shot by Zoey Grossman in Los Angeles, the campaign shows Miss Rata cool, calm, and collected, flaunting the Italian label’s spring 2022 kicks. Don’t miss the collection when it releases tomorrow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Superga USA (@supergausa)

Barneys, FILA release limited-edition footwear collaboration

Unveiled today, Barneys New York and FILA have teamed up for a footwear edit delivering styles for both men and women. The limited edition offering includes six styles—three for men, three for women—featuring classic FILA styles but reimagined with Barney’s luxe flair and stamped with a co-branded logo. The collaboration marks yet another milestone for the duo’s continuing partnership, with previous ready to wear edits released over the past few years. Ranging in price from $150 to $275, the collection is ready to be shopped online at SaksFifthAvenue and FILA, and in-stores at select locations.

Karen Miller and Helena Christensen get nostalgic with latest collab

Fashion retailer Karen Miller is stepping into the nineties-noughties realm once more with its just-debuted ICONS series—and with the help of supermodel, photographer, and activist Helena Christensen. Inspired by the fashion that defined the early days of the Karen Miller brand, the ICONS series will feature industry stalwarts from the ’80s, ’90s, and ’00s, as well as era-inspired collections to match the brand’s aesthetic and the individuals’ personal style. Up first is Danish stunner Christensen, whose collab offering will transport wearers back to the supermodel-fueled ’90s. Think edgy bandage dresses, leather jackets, and stirrup leggings—stitched in neon and embellished with fringe, hardware, and corsetry detailing. “It was essential to me that the collection featured sharp, interesting pieces with that cool ‘90s edge which can easily be added to your core wardrobe and be worn and loved for years to come,” Christensen said of the collection. Available to purchase starting today on Karen Miller, the 14-piece collection will retail from $125 to $944. The Noughties are capital-B back!

The Webby Awards nominees announced

In anticipation of its 26th annual installment, The Webby Awards have released this year’s nominees. Slated for May 16 at Cipriani Wall Street, the celebratory award show will mark the first time the event has seen an in-person gathering since the start of the pandemic. For 26 years, The Webby Awards have honored the “most creative, most shared, watched, listened to, most breathtaking, moving, and talked about” in the online fashion, lifestyle, and entertainment realms, said The Webby Awards president Claire Graves. The personalities on the nomination list include Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Laverne Cox, and Cynthia Erivo, among others. Also in the running for an honor are Gucci, Patagonia, Apple TV+, Netflix, The Washington Post, and other companies pushing the bounds of digital innovation and creativity. All nominees are eligible to receive The Webby Award, which will be awarded by the Academy, as well as The Webby People’s Voice Award, which anyone can vote on here. Voting will close on April 21, and winners will be announced on April 26. Luck to all!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Webby Awards (@thewebbyawards)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.