Daily News: A Chic New Campaign For Christy Turlington-Burns, GAP Taps Dapper Dan, Oscar De La Renta Teams Up With Larroudé, And More!

Christy Turlington-Burns stars in COS Spring 2022 campaign

COS has just released their Spring 2022 campaign, and the cast is star-studded to say the least. Think: Christy Turlington-Burns, Finn Wittrock, Honey Dijon, Antwuan Sargent, Chu WOng, and more! But beyond their A list status, the cast is a group of inspiring individuals championing a better future through activism and advocacy. With the iconic Sheats-Goldstein residence as the backdrop, the images feature transitional styles for women and men such as suit jackets with matching trousers, button downs, and sweaters, which the chic and classic brand is known for.

Lounge debuts The Lounge Collective with names like Elsa Hosk and Camilo Coelho

Lounge, an underwear brand designed for wearers to look and feel sexy, is debuting TLC–The Lounge Collective. Powered by familiar faces like Camila Coelho, Elsa Hosk, Eva Apio, La’Tecia Thomas, and Romee Strijd, TLC is on a unified mission to make the intimates market, well, more intimate. Over the last six years, Lounge has successfully made its mark in the category by drawing inspiration from real women and real moments. “Bringing to life the founding faces of The Lounge Collective is a monumental moment for the brand. The girls are set to make their mark, seeing us show the women beyond the bodies and the values and meaning they each hold,” says Melanie Marsden, founder and CBO. “The future possibilities are endless for The Lounge Collective, with so much yet to come.” The full Lounge collection ranges from $10-$90 and is sold exclusively online.

Oscar de la Renta taps Larroudé for Spring collab

New York City brands, unite! Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia have teamed up with footwear brand Larroudé for a suitably sunny collab. Larroudé’s signature silhouettes like the Ivy, Miso, and Cali have all been Renta-fied in the beautifully rich textures and prints from the RTW collection. Painterly prints, reimagined pastels, and magnolia blossom motifs have all found their way onto the shoes, making sure that florals for Spring is, indeed, groundbreaking. The offering is the latest collaboration for Marina Larroudé, the former Barneys fashion director who launched her namesake brand in December 2020. “We loved working with Marina, she is an inspiring collaborator with a focus on women’s empowerment which we admire,” Kim and Garcia said. “The whimsical Oscar de la Renta collection is the perfect match for Larroudé’s effortless fun shoes.”

Kate Spade wants you to find joy with its Spring 2022 campaign

Kate Spade New York is toasting to the fresh scents of the season, inspired by the joy that can be found in everyday celebrations. Centered around the spontaneity of spring, the campaign is set to a modern rendition of the classic anthem of self-expression, “She’s A Rainbow”. Featuring models Brigit Kos, Mayowa Nicholas, and Dilone Altagracia, the images come together across six vignettes that portray the colorful spring season. The ads also highlight the new seasonal styles in happy shades of yellows and passionate pinks, showcased alongside stripes and ever-present polka dots. “Birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays only come once a year, but we often overlook the small celebrations that come every day,” said Jenny Campbell, chief marketing officer of Kate Spade New York. “This season is about inspiring our community to find the extraordinary in the ordinary.”

Mara Martin debuts clothing collab with Buru

Who better to create a lifestyle collection for moms than a model mother? Mara Martin, Sports Illustrated model, mother, and women’s advocate, has teamed up with Buru for her first clothing collaboration. After making a statement on breastfeeding in public, or in her case on the runway, Martin was approached by Buru to co-create a collection that is all about what a busy mom really needs—and wants. Tweed jackets, maxi dresses, and floral bottoms all come together in her debut offering with the brand. “Every single piece is breastfeeding friendly, every piece is made in the USA, and all materials are up-cycled textiles and vintage buttons and trims,” says Martin. “It was important to me to partner with someone who reduces our carbon footprint and makes sustainable fashion.” Shop the collection now!

Dapper Dan leads GAP’s Spring campaign celebrating diversity

GAP is on a roll! After landing some serious collaborations with Kanye West and Balenciaga, the brand has now unveiled its Spring 2022 campaign with fashion icon Dapper Dan front and center. Shot by Zoey Grossman, and in celebration of diversity, the ads feature a cast of unique creatives, including supermodel Shalom Harlow, non-binary trans-visibility artist Kai-Isaiah Jamal, and model Indira Scott. Dapper Dan even received his own “DAP GAP” hoodie which comes in a coral hue. The hoodie will will drop on March 10 exclusively on gap.com.

Foot Locker teams up with Monica Rose for Women’s History Month campaign

In celebration of International Women’s Month, global retailer Foot Locker has unveiled its month-long campaign in partnership with celebrity stylist Monica Rose and Bottomless Closet. Foot Locker has partnered with Rose to create custom looks for real-life female entrepreneurs and leaders. Whether it be for an office environment, working from home, or for someone constantly on the go, they’ve got you covered! Foot Locker is also partnering with NYC-based non-profit organization Bottomless Closet, giving them a $30,000 donation to be used for year-round meaningful resources and tools to help set women up for success in all stages of their career. “As a lot of people are returning to the office or workplace, it’s more important now than ever for women to challenge industry norms,” said Rose. “I loved partnering with Foot Locker and these women to do just that, curating the best type of look for their career and personality. I hope it inspires all women to dress for themselves and not according to others’ expectations.”

