Celebrating 23 years as the trailblazing pioneer of America’s luxury beach club, Nikki Beach Miami has set the reset button for a new era of good times. Similar to the layout of Nikki Beach Miami Beach in the early days, the entire property is now being utilized. New additions include overly plush daybed cushions and the brand’s bespoke Sun Butler service, the first-ever concierge to facilitate all sunbathing needs and lounge areas, which include games such as backgammon and Pétanque, an homage to Nikki Beach Saint Tropez.

Nikki Beach Miami Beach has also integrated fresh bohemian decor elements and they’re to die for. The haute spot has been enhanced with white and natural tones featuring amber hues, greenery accent pieces, terracotta pots, and white wood paneling. They’ve added plants that can deal with the salt air such as a 700 lb staghorn, orchids, and new pampas grass and vines.

Since you can’t live on rosé alone… Chef Alex, the executive chef of Nikki Beach Saint Tropez has joined Nikki Beach Miami Beach’s executive chef, Chef Frank to collaborate on the creation of 12 new (and delicious) menu items. New dishes include a watermelon and feta salad, salmon poke bowl, pinsa ortolana, Mediterranean branzino served with caper berries and Kalamata olives and the barefoot bowl featuring roasted cauliflower, bulgar wheat, sweet potato, dates, pistachios and a tahini yogurt dressing and pomegranate vinaigrette. For dessert, we’re into the red berry pavlova with mascarpone vanilla cream, fresh berries and strawberry coulis.

The people watching is fab, the staff couldn’t be more charming, and you really feel like you’re taking some time off here. You can’t ask for a more fun day in the sun than a visit to Nikki Beach. Sunscreen and good vibes are on you!

1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33139

