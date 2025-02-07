Events

YSL Beauty’s Candy Club Bursts Into Fashion Week With Kisses & Kesha!

The brand celebrated its new makeup launches with a romantic—and sweet!—party downtown

by Aaron Royce
Nicole Richie and Lila Moss (Dimitrios Kambouris for YSL Beauty)

Don’t stop, make it pop! YSL Beauty was ready to party on Thursday, kicking off the first night of New York Fashion Week with its whimsical YSL Beauty Candy Club pop-up. Nicole Richie, Cooper Koch, Lila Moss, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Gabbriette, and more stars filled the all-pink space—open for today only!—at 52 Mercer Street. The self love-inspired setup featured activations around the label’s fan-favorite Candy Glaze lip gloss sticks and adorable Me Blush Bold blush powder, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

However, stars weren’t just in the audience. The evening came to a dynamic head with a surprise performance by Kesha, who took the stage with two ripped dancers to perform her hits “Joyride,” “Blow,” and “Tik Tok.” During her set, the musician sprayed the audience with champagne and drank influencer Sophie Cohen’s martini onstage, proving the party truly doesn’t start till she walks in!

Kesha

During the romantic night out, attendees mingled with martinis, Shirley Temples, and more while trying on the chic label’s newest products. All guests had the chance to take perfectly lit photos against YSL-branded backdrops, plus receive custom engraved lip glosses and color-coded touch-ups from makeup artists on-site. ‘The festivities lasted for hours, thanks to beats by Victor Houston keeping spirits high.

Helene Immel, Jesse Metcalfe

YSL Beauty’s Candy Glaze lip gloss sticks

For a romantic flair, pink truffles, heart-shaped chocolates, and hard candies abounded, ensuring a sugary sweet night. Plus, everyone left with their own gilded YSL goodie bags, complete with the gloss, blush, and the label’s beloved Couture eyeshadow, mascara, and Libre and Myself fragrances. Chic!

Guests at the splashy pink party included Christian Hogue, Larsen Thompson, Jesse Metcalfe, Helene Immel, Meredith Duxbury, Karina Bik, Ryan Shocket, Alicia Banilivy, Samantha Olson, Hair Nef, Caylee Cowan, Matthew Cancel, Emely Moreno, Kiel Tutin, Zizi Strater, Vincenzo Dimino, Spencer Thomas, Suede Brooks, Sam Kang, Fernanda Gimenez, Remi Bader, Tefi Pessoa, Elysée Sanvillé, Sophia Culpo, Amayah Shaienne, Noor Lobad, Colin Jones, Dash Lopez, Mary Leest, Dominic Augustin, Jenna Rennert, David Ruff, Alexa Losey, Vinnie Hacker, Meredith Mickelson, Yvesmark Cherry, Charly Jordan, Alex Schlab, Aria Herbst, Josh McGregor, and more.

All images: Dimitrios Kambouris for YSL Beauty

