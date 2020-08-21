Daily Media: 20 Moves to Know at Vanity Fair, Macy’s, Giorgio Armani, and More

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1, Nicole Chapoteau has been promoted to fashion director of Vanity Fair. The title has named a slew of promotions and new hires. Read story HERE.

2. Jennifer Johnson is now fashion director of ready-to-wear at Macy’s

3. Hu Ge is now global ambassador at Giorgio Armani.

4. Marc Rey has resigned as president and chief executive of Shiseido. He will be replaced by chief financial officer Ron Gee who will serve as interim CEO

5. Alex Yemenidjian is now chairman at Guess.

6. Ricky Green, global wholesale director at Ted Baker, has resigned.

7. Cori Powell is now communications manager at Ulla Johnson.

8. Brandon Randall is now auto editor at The Lux Cut. Ryan Karner is now creative director of The Lux Cut. Ayla Dehghanpoor and Calais Waring are contributing editors at The Lux Cut.

Plus!

9. Purple is now representing Julien Macdonald in the U.S.

10. Linda Gaunt Communicationsis now representing Billy Reid.

11. Foundation is now representing Ellis Brooklyn.

12. SEEN Group is now representing Tatcha.

13. Hustle&Co. is now representing Lacoste in the U.S.

14. Studio Beauty is now representing Peacci.

15. KWT Global is now representing digital health and wellness brand, Hims & Hers, for the US market.

16. Chapter 2 and BLKpr are now representing NAHMIAS in a new agency partnership.

17. Creative Media Marketing is now representing Kneipp.

18. Le CollectiveM is now representing Modern Mimosa and Mark’s off Madison.

19. Courtney Daniels Consulting is now representing Kylie Rothfield.

20. Tractenberg & Co. is now representing Uncle Bud’s CBD.

