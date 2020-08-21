LoveShackFancy’s New Table Linens Will Make You Want to Entertain

Weekend plans? I guess a dinner party in now on the agenda, thanks to LoveShackFancy’s tempting new table linens.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s New York-based brand, known for its vintage-inspired frocks, continues to expand into various lifestyle categories, which is great news for our overall aesthetic goals but bad news for our bank accounts.

Following the recent collaboration on activewear with Bandier and a perfume launched with Aerin Lauder, Cohen’s most recent foray is into expanding the LoveShackFancy home collection. Think: printed floral-themed napkins and tableclothes—which make for dreamy tablescapes—all inspired by the founder’s own passion for entertaining at home.

These days, hosting in your house is easily the safest socializing route to take. And don’t these images make you tempted to find your inner domestic goddess?

The latest fairytale-worthy collection includes linen napkins ($125 for a set of 4), linen tablecloths ($195), and cotton beach throws ($175). Each is available in five signature LoveShackFancy florals in shades of pink and blue. A word to the wise: these homewear drops usually sell out pretty fast too.

Now that the decor is sorted, we just need someone to cook the dinner for us….

