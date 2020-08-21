Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Kassatex Bamboo Towels

by Freya Drohan
Kassatex Kyoto Bath Towels (courtesy)

What: Do you know what the best thing about staying in a hotel is? Fluffy towels after an indulgent shower. Save yourself a buck and bring five-star luxury right to your home instead with these divine, butter-soft Kyoto Bamboo Towels from Kassatex.

Who: We mean it when we say it, Kassatex knows how to spoil their customers. The brand routinely collaborates with the best hotels in the world, so you know their elegant but everyday products are the real McCoy.

Why: These medium-weight towels, available in four sizes and six gorgeous colors, are made from a blend of bamboo and cotton, making them as plush and comfortable as can be. Oh, and for an extra few dollars you can even have yours monogrammed (!) to fulfill your Eloise at the Plaza dreams.

Where: Kassatex.com

How Much: $35 (our special readers get 20% off with code Daily20, through 8/31)

