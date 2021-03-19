Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Teen actress Storm Reid is now a global spokesperson for Maybelline.

2. Alexi McCammond has resigned from her appointment as Teen Vogue editor in chief. (Full story here.)

3. Paolo Porta is now CEO of British outdoor brand Hunter.

4. Bob Maund is now VP of partnerships at digital media organization Quartz.

5. Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha, has joined Room to Read’s board of directors.

6. Tash Amadi is now PR and marketing manager for Adam Selman Sport.

7. Kiersten Popke was promoted to strategy director at SHADOW. Katie Campbell has also joined as account manager in SHADOW’s beauty division.

8. English Berthoumieux is now PR manager at Savannah Engel PR. Allison Gaber has also joined as PR coordinator.

9. Veteran communications executives Eric Green and Sunny Jenkins have launched brand and entertainment agency, The Right Now, alongside head of creative Wally Hasselbring. Together with their leadership team, Jessel Taank and Britt Joe, the bi-coastal agency is now servicing brands including UGG, Kendra Scott, Billabong, Erewhon Markets, and HBO Max.

10. Apartment Therapy’s popular Small/Cool Spaces contest is back for 2021. Last year’s contest received almost 500,000 votes and this year looks set to be another record. Submissions are open now through March 29—find out more about entering your pad here.

Plus!

11. PURPLE is now representing leisurewear brand Change of Heart.

12. BPCM is now representing RHODE, Apiece Apart, and Arc’teryx and Veilan.

13. b.good PR is now representing Eugenia Kim.

14. Autumn Communications is now representing Pietra.

15. Austin Smedstad is now representing Underwear Expert and managing the fragrance launches of Oscar de la Renta and MCM.

16. SEEN is now representing luxury skincare brand Omorovicza.

17. Battalion is now representing British jewelry brand Loquet.

18. JCPR is pleased to be handling public relations & VIP relations for Sophie Ratner Jewelry.

19. The Lead PR is excited to announce that we now represent Caldera + Lab.

20. Allyson Conklin Public Relations is now representing Skinforyou.

21. Di Petroff PR is now representing luxury concierge service, Maison Benjamin.

22. Mvc communications is now representing sculptural jewelry brand Jovana Djuric and sustainable RTW brand MINIMALIST.

23. LJ Public Relations is now​ representing outdoor furniture company SunHaven, French apothecary brand La Chatelaine, and BCorp 4ocean.

24. Le CollectiveM is now representing Ocean’s Edge Resort & Marina in Key West, The Amelia in Hudson, NY, and Rita Cantina in East Hampton.

