Daily Media: Kate Moss Is Now Creative Director At Diet Coke, Highsnobiety’s New 27-Year-Old EIC, Harper’s Bazaar Launches Italian Edition, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Kate Moss is now creative director at Diet Coke.

2. Willa Bennett is now editor in chief at Highsnobiety.

3. Hearst Magazines International has launched the print edition of Harper’s Bazaar Italy. Daria Veledeeva, formerly editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar Russia, is now editor in chief.

4. Shauna Beni is now commerce editor at Teen Vogue.

5. Marc Rofsky is now director of buying, RTW at Moda Operandi.

6. Jimmy Everett is now director of communications at NTWRK.

7. Toni Akindele is now senior account manager, lifestyle and wellness at Karla Otto.

8. Caroline McGowan is now account supervisor at BPCM.

Plus!

9. PURPLE is now representing Stetson and J.Lindeberg.

10. Di Petroff PR is now representing The Brazilian Court Palm Beach .

11. Lapitino Communications is now representing Sydney Evan.

12. BPCM is now representing Tschuggen Hotel Group.

13. The Lede Company is now representing Blue Bottle Coffee.

14. Michele Marie PR is now representing Rebecca Crews.

15. Coded Agency is now representing Clean Your Dirty Face.

16. MGPR is now representing By Alja Horvat.

17. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing DISSH.

18. Famous Last Words is now representing GYM WEED.

19. JXV Collective is now representing Supervsn Studios.

