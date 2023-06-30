MediaNews

Daily Media: New Names And Moves At Teen Vogue, Insider, Pleasing, Heyday, Casablanca, And More!

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
(Courtesy)

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Aiyana Ishmael is now associate editor at Teen Vogue.

2. Edith Hunan is now features editor at Insider.

3. Shaun Kearney is now chief executive officer at Harry Styles’ brand Pleasing.

4. Andy Taylor is now chief executive officer at Heyday.

5. Edward Menicheschi is now president and chief operating officer at The Wrap News.

6. Frederick Lukoff is now chief executive officer at Casablanca.

7. Claudia Lima-Guinehut is now executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Claire’s.

8. William Marroletti is now partner, corporate governance and general counsel at KCD.

9. Kelly Ricci is now head of PR and brand communications at Banana Republic.

10. Krystina Milteer is now senior account executive at Behrman Communications.

Plus! 

11. The Lede Company is now representing Diptyque Paris.

12. BPCM is now representing One&Only Mexico.

13. SHADOW is now representing Mingle Mocktails.

14. Michele Marie PR is now representing Scotch & Soda, TOMS, Mapperi, Blvck Paris, and Apollo Candles New York.

15. Magrino PR is now representing The Ritz-Carlton in Grand Cayman, Urban Cowboys hotels in New York, Nashville, and Denver, Hotel Champlain in Burlington, Vermont, Wegmans, Feed the Fridge in Washington D.C., Lo-Fi Aperitifs, Baobab Collection, Case-Mate, and Jerry Rice.

16. Rani Public Relations is now representing Nehal & Co.

17. The Lead PR is now representing Adara Rtiuals.

18. Coded Agency is now representing SPEIR Pilates.

Please email uat dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future. 

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Avatar

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion director; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @freyadro

You may also like

A Spy Among Friends NYC Premiere, Casablanca...

Daily News: Cos Eyes Up NYFW, A...

Daily News: Is Rihanna Launching A Hair...

Daily News: On The Town With Mr...

Daily Media: Kate Moss Is Now Creative...

Daily News: Etro’s New Creative Director, Yeezy...

From Best Dressed To Best Fêtes! All...

Daily News: Marc Jacobs Taps Susie Essman,...

Daily News: Changes At Vogue, Adele’s Pantsuit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.