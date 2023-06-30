Daily Media: New Names And Moves At Teen Vogue, Insider, Pleasing, Heyday, Casablanca, And More!

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Aiyana Ishmael is now associate editor at Teen Vogue.

2. Edith Hunan is now features editor at Insider.

3. Shaun Kearney is now chief executive officer at Harry Styles’ brand Pleasing.

4. Andy Taylor is now chief executive officer at Heyday.

5. Edward Menicheschi is now president and chief operating officer at The Wrap News.

6. Frederick Lukoff is now chief executive officer at Casablanca.

7. Claudia Lima-Guinehut is now executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Claire’s.

8. William Marroletti is now partner, corporate governance and general counsel at KCD.

9. Kelly Ricci is now head of PR and brand communications at Banana Republic.

10. Krystina Milteer is now senior account executive at Behrman Communications.

Plus!

11. The Lede Company is now representing Diptyque Paris.

12. BPCM is now representing One&Only Mexico.

13. SHADOW is now representing Mingle Mocktails.

14. Michele Marie PR is now representing Scotch & Soda, TOMS, Mapperi, Blvck Paris, and Apollo Candles New York.

15. Magrino PR is now representing The Ritz-Carlton in Grand Cayman, Urban Cowboys hotels in New York, Nashville, and Denver, Hotel Champlain in Burlington, Vermont, Wegmans, Feed the Fridge in Washington D.C., Lo-Fi Aperitifs, Baobab Collection, Case-Mate, and Jerry Rice.

16. Rani Public Relations is now representing Nehal & Co.

17. The Lead PR is now representing Adara Rtiuals.

18. Coded Agency is now representing SPEIR Pilates.

