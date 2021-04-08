Media

Teen Vogue’s New Executive Editor Explains Why The Publication Paused Social Media Posting

by Freya Drohan
written by Freya Drohan
Danielle Kwateng (Image via Teen Vogue)

After controversy surrounding briefly-appointed editor in chief Alexi McCammond and her ultimate resignation from the role, Teen Vogue’s editorial staff have endeavored to shed some light on what’s happening internally. The publication’s new executive editor, Danielle Kwateng, shared an update to the website on behalf of the editorial team to explain to readers what the future holds.

While the search for a replacement top editor is ongoing (more on that here!), Kwateng sought to address why the publication has been silent on platforms like Instagram. She said: “While our staff continued doing the groundbreaking and progressive work we’re known for, we stopped posting it on social media as we turned inward and had a lot of tough discussions about who we are and what comes next. We’re not perfect, but we do know our place in the media landscape and recognize that our readers make up the DNA of our work.”

“We are invested in you as much as you are invested in us,” she added. The letter came in the brand’s first tweet since March, also heralding the arrival of Kwateng into her new role—she has been at the magazine for two years, serving as the culture and entertainment director. (Previous executive editor Samhita Mukhopadhyay departed around the same time as the McCammond debacle.)

Kwateng, who has previously held positions at Essence and Vice, concluded: “I’m so excited for the future of Teen Vogue. Our diverse and brilliant staff of editors and writers plan to continue amplifying the voices of the unheard, telling stories that normally go untold, and providing resources for teens looking to make a tangible impact in their communities. But we also plan to evolve with our readers, because we can’t be the young person’s guide to saving the world without you.”

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinTumblrEmail

Freya Drohan is The Daily's fashion editor; overseeing digital industry and news coverage, as well as luxury fashion market content for the various print editions. Follow her on Instagram @freyadro

You may also like

Daily News: Condé Brings Back Internships, Thandiwe...

Daily Media: Hearst Reveals The Oprah Rebrand,...

Who Will Replace Alexi McCammond At Teen...

Daily Media: Maybelline’s New Spokesperson, A New...

Breaking: Alexi McCammond Resigns From Teen Vogue...

Update: Ulta Pull Seven-figure Ad Deal From...

Pressure Mounts For Condé To Rescind McCammond’s...

New Teen Vogue EIC Alexi McCammond Slammed...

Daily Media: Teen Vogue Names Alexi McCammond...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

X