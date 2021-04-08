After controversy surrounding briefly-appointed editor in chief Alexi McCammond and her ultimate resignation from the role, Teen Vogue’s editorial staff have endeavored to shed some light on what’s happening internally. The publication’s new executive editor, Danielle Kwateng, shared an update to the website on behalf of the editorial team to explain to readers what the future holds.

While the search for a replacement top editor is ongoing (more on that here!), Kwateng sought to address why the publication has been silent on platforms like Instagram. She said: “While our staff continued doing the groundbreaking and progressive work we’re known for, we stopped posting it on social media as we turned inward and had a lot of tough discussions about who we are and what comes next. We’re not perfect, but we do know our place in the media landscape and recognize that our readers make up the DNA of our work.”

“We are invested in you as much as you are invested in us,” she added. The letter came in the brand’s first tweet since March, also heralding the arrival of Kwateng into her new role—she has been at the magazine for two years, serving as the culture and entertainment director. (Previous executive editor Samhita Mukhopadhyay departed around the same time as the McCammond debacle.)

We appreciate your patience as we've navigated the last few weeks. Please take a moment to read this important letter from our newly appointed executive editor, Danielle Kwateng ⤵️ https://t.co/zx2eFTMeiZ — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) April 7, 2021

Kwateng, who has previously held positions at Essence and Vice, concluded: “I’m so excited for the future of Teen Vogue. Our diverse and brilliant staff of editors and writers plan to continue amplifying the voices of the unheard, telling stories that normally go untold, and providing resources for teens looking to make a tangible impact in their communities. But we also plan to evolve with our readers, because we can’t be the young person’s guide to saving the world without you.”

