Move over Andre Leon Talley, is this Ugg’s most exciting and fashion forward collaboration yet? The SoCal-based lifestyle brand has teamed up with London upstart Molly Goddard on a range for her Spring Summer ’21 collection.

Goddard, known for her deliciously textural tulle creations, originally let the world in on the secret back in September, when she showed her wares during London Fashion Week. Now, the collaboration’s campaign has been revealed and the footwear has dropped on various stockists. Get ready to see these quirky babies on the feet of the most well heeled style setters across the globe!

The campaign, shot by Theo Sion and styled by Alice Goddard with cinematography by by Eoin McLoughlin, showcases the unique and whimsical footwear options. The offering is comprised of three footwear styles: floral appliques on a black version of the Classic Mini boot, a vibrant pink and deep red curly sheepskin slide, and a 1990s-esque platform.

One thing has been sure: designers have had a love affair with attention-grabbing footwear this season. From dizzying platforms at Marc Jacobs and Valentino, to Simone Rocha’s marabou-trimmed slides for her H&M collection and shearling Moon Boots at Chanel, it’s go bold or go home RN.

See the full collection below:

