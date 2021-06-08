Another Condé editor has jumped ship to the world of tech. Snap announced today that its new head of fashion and beauty partnerships is Rajni Jacques. Jacques joins the social media platform from her previous role as fashion director at Teen Vogue and Allure.

Jacques has been in the editorial world for the last two decades, holding positions at InStyle, Glamour, Nylon, The Fader, Vibe, and Honey. She was also an editorial director at Madewell, a consultant for the launch of Yahoo Style back in 2014, and created editorial fashion content for Hearst’s digital content studio.

In her new title, Jacques will be based in New York and report to John Imah, head of brand & games partnerships. Her immediate focus will involve helping Snap’s fashion partners build their presence on the platform

Jacques’ appointment comes just after the annual Snap Partner Summit, which took place on May 20. At the event, Snap announced new fashion capabilities such as an AR try on fuction, Shopping With Friends, and Clothing Scan, as well as partnerships with the likes of Prada, Poshmark, American Eagle, and Farfetch.

The role of head of fashion and beauty partnerships at Snap was previously held by former Vogue editor Selby Drummond. Now Bumble’s chief brand officer, Drummond and her husband recently welcomed their first child, Celine.

