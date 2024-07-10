Seán McGirr releases his first campaign for Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen has just revealed its Fall 2024 campaign, the first under new creative director Seán McGirr. Imagery photographed by Glen Luchford finds a crew of models traversing the streets of East London, inspired by the youth of the city. All are outfitted in McGirr’s debut McQueen collection, including studded leather and fluffy shearling jackets, jet stone-embellished suiting, and shatter-effect dresses—plus the brand’s new Sling bag, Fringe loafers, and Hoof boots.

“McQueen is a London-born brand and has always represented an idea of London that I’m deeply attached to,” McGirr said. “It has a very visceral kind of energy, driven by the eclectic cast of characters you see here. I want to bring that energy to life with the rigour and raw feeling that makes the city’s air hum, leaning deep into its tensions—something that feels poetic and primal; powerful and real. Something that comes from people. I want to bring light to that.”

All images: Glen Luchford/Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

Moroccanoil taps Dimitris Giannetos as global celebrity ambassador

Moroccanoil has a brand new face! Hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos has just been named the luxe haircare brand’s new global celebrity ambassador. Though his role’s future responsibilities remain to be seen, Giannetos certainly comes with expert experience in the field: since first doing his mom and sister’s hair as a child and pursuing a path to beauty school, he’s now become a top celebrity hairstylist for stars including Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Amal Clooney, Megan Fox, and more. You can learn more about Dimitris in Moroccanoil’s newest Reels video announcing his new title, out now!

“To me, hair is freedom—it’s a way to express yourself and find your confidence,” Gianntros said. “Moroccanoil is one of my go-to brands—it’s my secret weapon I always have in my kit. They’re deeply committed to consumers looking and feeling their best through healthy hair. I love that all of they products have an amazing scent, and include their signature ingredient Argan oil. I’m so thrilled to embark on this journey with Moroccanoil, and to share my passion for hair with you all.”

Coi Leray kicks off Teen Vogue‘s new MOMENT cover series

Teen Vogue‘s got a new cover star—and a new editorial series! The brand has just launched its MOMENT cover series of yearbook-style features, capturing young stars leading pop culture today. The first is rapper Coi Leray, who discusses her Grammy nominations, being in today’s music scene, the highs and lows of fame, and her upcoming tour with Jhené Aiko with writer Kaitlyn McNab—which is now live on TeenVogue.com.

“I’ve always wanted a cover with the Vogue family,” Leray said. “I love fashion. [My] Fendi x Marc Jacobs campaign, sitting front row at Louis Vuitton, being invited directly by Anthony Vaccarello to pull up to YSL… I’m a female rapper. At the end of the day, this just don’t happen to rappers. As a young Black woman at that, it’s so important for me because that’s all I ever wanted to be: that young Black woman in fashion knocking down barriers and representing for my culture and Hip-Hop, period. This is my introduction, and this is my moment. I hope people are as excited as I am for what’s next.”

All images: Bea Oyster/Courtesy of Teen Vogue

Louis Vuitton releases romantic LV Lovers fragrance

As summer reaches its peak, Louis Vuitton is embracing romance. Creative director Pharrell Williams has just added a new member to the French brand’s popular fragrance line: LV Lovers, inspired by the power of sunlight touching skin. The scent, which features notes of ginger, sandalwood, cedar wood, and galbanum, comes in a gleaming sunny yellow glass bottle. For a luxe experience, the refillable scent can be purchased with a Damier-printed travel case and fragrance trunk—also two new designs by Williams. LV Lovers can now be found in Louis Vuitton’s boutiques and website.

All images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Mugler & Gentle Monster team up for sunglasses collaboration

Gentle Monster’s just tapped Mugler for its latest sunglasses launch. The pair have collaborated on a new Spiral 01 silhouette, a curved style directly inspired by the late Thierry Mugler’s Fourmis eyewear from his 1997 “Les Insectes” haute couture collection. Their range is complete with “Spiral 02,” an embossed, dark style with chrome logo details. To commemorate the launch, Gentle Monster’s also released a sleek new campaign by Theo Liu, starring Georgia Palmer and Colin Jones—and directly in tribute to Mugler himself. Both styles will released on Mugler and Gentle Monster’s websites, as well as retail boutiques and select multi-brand stores around the world, on July 17.

All images: Theo Liu/Courtesy of Gentle Monster

