Daily Media: The Washington Post’s First Female Executive Editor, New York Magazine’s New Podcast, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Versa Sharma is now editor in chief at Teen Vogue. (Full story here.)

2. Sally Buzbee is now executive editor at The Washington Post.

3. Mitsuko Watanabe, Vogue Japan editor in chief, is leaving the company.

4. Meridith Webster is now executive vice president, global communications and public affairs at Estée Lauder Companies.

5. James Deeny is now vice president, public relations at KCD’s Paris office.

6. Tom Van Dorpe, artistic director at The Kooples, is leaving the company.

7. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now global ambassador at Max Factor.

8. Yuki Hayashi is now creative director at RMK.

9. Zulu Williams is now senior design director at DEVIL-DOG Dungarees.

10. Ally Berkowitz is now senior account director on PURPLE’s lifestyle team. Andrew Matthews is now account director on the team.

11. Will Davis is now a director in SHADOW’s spirits Division. Samantha Granet is now senior account executive in SHADOW’s fashion & retail division.

12. Alexa Deitz is now senior account executive at Heather Magidsohn Consulting.

13. Jill Mediatore is now senior account executive at THE CONSULTANCY PR. Alexandra Scott is now account manager at the company.

14. Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019, will be a correspondent for the 69th Miss Universe Competition this Sunday.

15. Lucy Barreto is now a publicist at Le CollectiveM.

16. Tiffany Nunn is now a junior account executive at The Eighth Floor Strategic Communications.

17. New York Magazine will launch its first serialized investigative podcast, titled True Story. Launching later this year, the series will delve into the magazine’s archive of richly reported and investigative features and recreate them in audio format.

Plus!

20. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing skincare brand Sundree.

21. YaYa Publicity is now representing jewelry brand Acchitto.

22. Krupp Group is now representing Goodfair.

23. Bollare is now representing childrenswear brand MOOMOOZ.

24. Paul Rogers Consulting is now representing Monfrère, T HENRI and Tabacaru Swim.

25. MVPR is now representing IceLink Jewelry.

26. Le CollectiveM is now representing Barn Joo Nomad.

27. Kristen Long Communications is now representing Cedric Salon at Lotte Palace Hotel in NYC.

28. Gossip & Glamour is now representing Leslie Paige Jewelry.

29. Six One Agency is now representing Àuda.B and SHAZ & KIKZ.

30. SHAMOON MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS is now representing source adage fragrances.

31. Chapter 2 is now representing fashion label Bstroy.

32. Brandsway Creative is now representing entertaining concierge business Hamptons Aristocrat.

33. Bella Public Relations is now representing Sellout Life.

34. Magrino is now representing Patrimony Wines, Canopy Growth Corporation, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Ocean Casino, and Sereno Hotels.

