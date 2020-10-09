Daily Media: June Ambrose x Puma, Vogue’s New Contributing Ed, Exits at Goop & The Cut, And More!

Here are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week.

1. Stella Bugbee is stepping down as editor in chief at The Cut. (Full story here.)

2. Elise Loehnen is stepping down as chief content office at Goop. (Full story here.)

3. Carlos Nazario—global fashion director of i-D—has been appointed contributing editor at Vogue. Nazario notably styled Lizzo last month, story here.)

4. Leah Chernikoff is now executive editor at Harper’s Bazaar. Laura Genninger is now creative director at the magazine—its first since 2018—and Kaitlyn Greenidge has taken up the newly-created role of features director.

5. Glenn Martens is now creative director at Diesel. Martens will also remain at the helm of Y/Projects.

6. June Ambrose is now creative director at Puma.

7. Nancy Green is now president and CEO at Old Navy.

8. Virgil Abloh is joining The Fashion Scholarship Fund’s board of governors.

9. Amanda Rajkumar is now head of HR at Adidas.

10. Philippe Gautier, chief financial officer and operations director of SMCP—which owns Sandro, Maje, and Claudie Pierlot—is leaving the company.

11. Malena Higuera has been promoted to US general manager of Urban Decay.

12. Shelby Walsh is leaving her role as head of PR and communications at Ralph & Russo.

13. Alyssa Burt is now public relations assistant at Mario Badescu.

14. Ericka Samuel, formerly account supervisor at PR Consulting, has been named account supervisor at Factory PR. Olivia Hyde, formerly assistant account executive at ASTRSK PR, has been named junior account executive at Factory PR.

15. Laura Dahlgren is now associate manager of PR & Social Media at Jonathan Adler, and Ryan Dziadul is now vice president of PR and business development.

16. Alexandra Goldsmith, formerly of LaForce, has joined Beauty SEEN as an account coordinator. Camille Gordon, formerly of Brandstyle Communications, has also joined Beauty SEEN as an account executive

17. The New York Times’ Daniel Jones and Miya Lee have revealed the new, revamped Modern Love podcast, which launched this week.

18. California Sunday magazine is ceasing print.

19. Agentry PR is now representing Victor Li.

20. PURPLE is now representing lifestyle and beauty brand LOOPS.

21. ABMC is now representing medical-grade treatment clinic JECT.

22. Autumn Communications is now representing Fred Segal, Urban Stems, Cherie, and Little House Confections.

23. Paul Wilmot Communications is now representing virtual fitness platform YogaToday.

24. Factory PR is now representing Loveseen for VIP and influencer services, Rebecca Vallance, NONChalant Label, The Alber’s Foundation, and Greedilous.

25. SEEN Group is now representing Aurelia Skincare.

26. ABMC is now representing Saje Natural Wellness.

27. Michele Marie PR is now representing Electric Picks, WAKAMONO, and Solana.

28. Noblseshit Consulting is now representing DEHV Candle Co..

29. Janice McCafferty PR is now representing medical care skincare brand The A Method® by Tina Alster, M.D.

30. Avant Collective is now representing sustainable lifestyle and beauty brand Pink Moon.

31. Lawlor Media Group is now representing American Cancer Society’s 15th Annual Taste of Hope, Lisa Maysonet of Sotheby’s International Realty, and Nikki Walter.

32. YaYa Publicity is now recommending demi-fine jewelry brand Nickho Rey.

33. Magrino PR is now representing Mosner Family Brands, The Court of Master Sommeliers, Salcheto Winery, and Savory.

