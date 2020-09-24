Lizzo Lands Her First Vogue Cover

Thanks to her stage presence, lyrics, and overall attitude to life—not to mention her famous flute—Lizzo has become a global success story. And now, she’s being celebrated with her first Vogue cover feature.

The 32-year-old performer graces the October issue in a ruffled scarlet frock by Valentino. The Detroit-born star was styled for her appearance by fashion director and stylist Carlos Nazario and photographed by music video director and multi-hyphenate producer Hype Williams. The interview was conducted by Jamaican-American poet, essayist, playwright Claudia Rankine. Lizzo also enlisted her go-to glam squad—Alexx Mayo for makeup and Shelby Swain for hair. This is perhaps the first time in the magazine’s history where all talent and creative involved in the cover shoot are BIPOC.

In an internal memo to Vogue staffers sent in June, editor in chief Anna Wintour said she took “full responsibility” for not encouraging enough diversity in the fashion publication.

She said at the time: “I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators. We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes.”

This interview and photo shoot, showing Lizzo in all her unabashed glamour wearing Gucci, Moschino Couture, and LaQuan Smith as she waxes lyrical about everything from body politics and record industry politics to actual politics is a major step in the right direction.

Read the full interview here.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.