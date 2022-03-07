Daily Events Diary: Presentations In Paris, Partying With Revolve And Burberry In LA, A Screening In NYC, And More!

Parties are BACK! Here’s your guide to the who’s who, what they’re doing, where they’re going, and what they’re wearing!

Stars celebrate opening of REVOLVE Social Club

It’s Revolve’s world, and we’re just living in it. The e-tailer megabrand brought out a who’s who crowd to toast to the opening of its new REVOLVE Social Club in West Hollywood; a two-floor 9,500 square foot haven for customers, ambassadors, and creatives alike. (Pssst, it officially opens to the public today!) Among those in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Angus Cloud, Sofia Richie, Winnie Harlow, Paris Berelc, Chloe Kim, Madison Pettis, Devin Brugman, Elsa Hosk, Alessandra Ambrosio, Marianna Hewitt, Lauren Ireland, Caelynn Miller Keyes, Sara Sampaio, Rocky Barnes, Olivia Ponton, Maria Bakalova, Peter Dundas, Raissa Gerona, Michael Mente, and more.

Alexandre Birman showcases Fall 2022 collection at the Ritz Paris

Ooh la la! Renowned footwear designer Alexandre Birman displayed his latest collection of to-die-for footwear at a private preview followed by a cocktail, co-hosted by Amber Valleta at the Ritz Paris. Among those in attendance, ogling at the divine Swarovski-encrusted, animal print, and velvet styles, were Anna Dello Russo, Rajni Jacques, Jessica Wang, Julia Michaels, Pritika Swarup, Olivia Jade, Victoria Magrath, Sofia Resing, Lena Hardt, Caroline Vazzana, Tiffany Reid, Rickie De Sole, Michael Atmore, Kate Davidson Hudson, Jordanna Maia, and Olivia Jade, among others.

Hotel Vivier Confidential brings out the chicsters in Paris

Every stylish savant stepped out to fête Gherardo Felloni’s Fall Winter ’22 collection during Paris Fashion Week. The theme of the collection was to celebrate freedom, beauty, femininity, and the arts—and it’s safe to say the guestlist was suitably fitting. Among those in attendance for the vivacious live performance and presentation were Precious Lee, Ella Emhoff, Camille Razat, Gottmik, Olivia Palermo, Cindy Bruna, Catherine Deneuve, Violet Chachki, Coco Rocha, Alexa Chung, Rossy de Palma, Sveva Alviti, Vassili Schneider, Gabrielle Ryan, and more.

Maven Screen Media with Off Media & The Cinema Society screening of “With/In”

What did you do during lockdown? Chances are that whatever it was, it isn’t as impressive as With/In; a short film compilation created entirely during the pandemic. With/In is collaborative effort combining the talents of filmmakers and actors including Bart Freundlich and Julianne Moore, Talia Balsam, Chris Cooper and Marianne Leone, Griffin Dunne, Gina Gershon, Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, Rosie Perez, Mickey Sumner, and more, produced by Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler. Guests who gathered to watch their creativity at The Tribeca Screening Room included many of the projects cast and crew, plus Edie Falco, Debbie Harry, Donna Karan, Laurie Anderson, William Abadie, Ben Ahlers, Leon Robinson, Alison Wright, Sarah Himadeh, Cynthia Rowley, Charlie & Olivia Corwin, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Happy Massee, Daniel Benedict, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

Burberry celebrates Spring Summer ’22 and the Beverly Hills boutique makeover

A listers flocked to Burberry’s Rodeo Drive flagship store for a cocktail party and dinner, which took place on the penthouse terrace of the boutique. The space and exterior had been reimagined for a transformational takeover based on chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci’s recent collection, ‘Animal Instinct’. Among the guests were 070 Shake, Aleali May, Ariana Simone Clay, Audrey Nuna, B. Akerlund, Bella Hadid, Brent Faiyaz, Camila Morrone, Casey Fremont, Cecile Winckler, Christina Nadin, Christine Centenera, Delfin Finley, Devon Lee Carlson, Jacob Elordi, Jen Brill, Jessica Henwick, Khalil Ghani, Lori Harvey, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Nabil Elderkin, Pedro Cavaliere, Role Model, Sami Miro, Steve Lacy, Sofia Boutella, Syd, Travis Bennett, Zack Bia, and Zac Bahaj.

