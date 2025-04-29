Chic Report

Spring Beauty: Our Favorite Makeup, Skincare, & More This Season!

These beauty picks are our latest springtime must-haves

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Gigi Hadid (Courtesy of Rabanne)

Springtime is here—and so is spring beauty! As the new season begins, we’re refreshing our vanities—and adding some go-to favorites back to our rotations. On the makeup front, easy lip tints and versatile, smoothly radiant eye looks are our latest crushes. Meanwhile, juicy citrus-infused skincare and protective SPF are ideal for sunny days ahead. From fragrances to haircare and more, discover our fave beauty picks this spring.

Burberry, Dusty Caramel No. 02 eye quad, $62

(Courtesy of Burberry)

Kérastase, Glaze Drops hair oil, $36

(Courtesy of Kérastase)

Moroccanoil, High Shine gloss mask, $30

(Courtesy of Moroccanoil)

Rabanne, Million Gold for Her eau de parfum (3 oz.), $165

(Courtesy of Macy’s)

Eva NYC, “Freshen Up” Invisible dry shampoo in Warm Vanilla, $18

(Courtesy of Eva NYC)

Aerin, Ikat Jasmine body cream, $65

(Courtesy of Aerin)

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Smooth Blue contour stick, $32

(Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills)

Maybelline, Super Stay Teddy Tint liquid lip tint, $13

(Courtesy of Maybelline)

Charlotte Tilbury, Pillow Talk Beauty Soulmates face palette, $52

(Courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury)

Urban Decay, All-Nighter Extra Glow dewy setting spray, $36 

(Courtesy of Urban Decay)

Rhode, Pineapple Refresh cleanser, $30

(Courtesy of Rhode)

Dr. Barbara Sturm, Facial scrub, $80

(Courtesy of Dr. Barbara Sturm)

Innisfree, Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C brightening toner pads, $28

(Courtesy of Innisfree)

Estée Lauder, Advanced Night Repair serum, $128

(Courtesy of Estée Lauder)

Sunday Riley, C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C gel cream, $65

(Courtesy of Sunday Riley)

Shiseido, Urban Environment Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 42, $38 

(Courtesy of Shiseido)

Skorr Skincare, SKORR Glow sculpting tool, $685

(Courtesy of Skorr Skincare)

Chanel, Le Vernis longer nail color, $33

(Courtesy of Chanel)

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row

