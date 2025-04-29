Spring Beauty: Our Favorite Makeup, Skincare, & More This Season!

Springtime is here—and so is spring beauty! As the new season begins, we’re refreshing our vanities—and adding some go-to favorites back to our rotations. On the makeup front, easy lip tints and versatile, smoothly radiant eye looks are our latest crushes. Meanwhile, juicy citrus-infused skincare and protective SPF are ideal for sunny days ahead. From fragrances to haircare and more, discover our fave beauty picks this spring.

Burberry, Dusty Caramel No. 02 eye quad, $62

Kérastase, Glaze Drops hair oil, $36

Moroccanoil, High Shine gloss mask, $30

Rabanne, Million Gold for Her eau de parfum (3 oz.), $165

Eva NYC, “Freshen Up” Invisible dry shampoo in Warm Vanilla, $18

Aerin, Ikat Jasmine body cream, $65

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Smooth Blue contour stick, $32

Maybelline, Super Stay Teddy Tint liquid lip tint, $13

Charlotte Tilbury, Pillow Talk Beauty Soulmates face palette, $52

Urban Decay, All-Nighter Extra Glow dewy setting spray, $36

Rhode, Pineapple Refresh cleanser, $30

Innisfree, Green Tea Enzyme Vitamin C brightening toner pads, $28

Estée Lauder, Advanced Night Repair serum, $128

Sunday Riley, C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C gel cream, $65

Shiseido, Urban Environment Oil-Free Sunscreen SPF 42, $38

Skorr Skincare, SKORR Glow sculpting tool, $685

Chanel, Le Vernis longer nail color, $33

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

