The Daily Front Row Celebrates 20th Anniversary In Palm Beach Style With Devon Windsor & Friends

Who said the party ever has to stop! Following our recent New York anniversary bash to kick off Fashion Month, the Daily Front Row went for round two—Palm Beach style—to toast to 20 years on top with our spring issue cover star, Devon Windsor. Here’s what went down!

The model and entrepreneur was joined on hosting duty by The Daily Palm Beach editor in chief Lizzi Bickford. The duo welcomed local and visiting tastemakers for a decedent evening under the stars, beginning with an intimate cocktail reception in the candlelit courtyard of iconic luxury shopping and lifestyle destination, The Esplanade.

Guests in attendance enjoyed a variety of Zacapa cocktails, which were inspired by Women’s History Month and expertly crafted by a master mixologist, among swaying palm fronds and ocean breezes. Sarah Bray, Stephanie Hill, Isaac Boots,Libby Edelman, Ivey Leidy, Stacey Lulliette, Allegra Fanjul Garcia-Velez, and Bettina Anderson were spotted in the most swoon-worthy ensembles including sequin two-piece sequin suits, slinky satin tops, and feather-trimmed frocks. DJ Adam Lipson mixed laidback lounge music that had us wondering if we were in Palm Beach…or Saint Tropez!’

Luxury handbag and jewelry membership club Vivrelle ensured there was an IG-worthy moment thanks to a vintage pink T-Bird filled with florals and handbags by Fendi, Hermès, Chanel, and more. That’s our kinda ride! Party-goers took new, fun looks for a spin at the event and carried home a membership to the exclusive online community too. They also were treated to new seasonal styles from Sam Edelman, because who doesn’t love a surprise new pair of statement heels to take home!

After cocktails, guests made their way to a stunning pop-up dining room in one of The Esplanade’s many breezeways, adjacent to Worth Avenue. Guests were treated to a delicious dinner prepared and served by The Colony Hotel. The tablescape was a highlight of the evening, set with Christofle silverware and grand candelabras, an abundance of ornate floral arrangements, and pink and green table linens by Julia Amory. A fresh, wellness-inspired menu of vichyssoise, organic chicken, quinoa, and cucumber carrot salad dishes was ere paired perfectly with Wolffer rosé and white wine, and Lamberti Prosecco. The meal was complete with custom Daily-ified Laudurée macarons in Palm Beach-inspired pastel hues of pink and pistachio. Adorning each place setting was a luxurious Christofle gift in the form of a surprise silver piece for every guest. And ensuring the smiles continued long into the night, gift bags were bursting with product from Moroccanoil, Dudley Sevens, Zapaca, Vivrelle, Sam Edelman, Lamberti, Agent Nateur, Unsubscribed, Woody Michleb Salon, and more.

Additional event partners included Lightbox Jewelry, Erika Dunhill Calligraphy, and Evian Water.

Peep the evening’s style below!

