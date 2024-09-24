Front Row Scoops: Editors Share Their Views On Influencers!

Nowadays, social media influencers and editors are side-by-side at fashion shows—and are often at the same events, parties, and more. With creators taking on more editorial responsibilities this Fashion Month, we wanted honest thoughts from editors themselves! Do editors follow influencers? Have influencers changed the fashion world’s hierarchy? And what happens when the two overlap? We asked the front row to weigh in!

Copelyn Bengel, accessories editor, Bustle Digital Group

I like editors who influence, like Kayla [Curtis-Evans]. That vibe is cool and that’s the right way to do it, because you’re already in the industry, but you’re using your influence, your job, and your expertise to influence at the same time. Like Naomi [Elizee] from Vogue. It’s nice when you use your platform to share your own knowledge.

Trishna Rikhy, associate style commerce editor, Esquire

In a way, they’re not so different. Both of us have the same end goal, which is to get content of the brand that will either further for editors, our websites and our publications, or for influencers, their personal pages. One of these two groups is a lot more mindful and respectful with how they move. But at the end of the day, we all have the same goal. We all want the Insta story.

Sally Holmes, editor in chief, InStyle

I have friends that are influencers, and I love their content. Everyone offers different perspectives, so I think the more the merrier!

Ana Colón, freelance editor

Fashion Week serves a lot of different purposes for different brands. The people you invite into your space are the people that make sense for your brand. I think there’s space for all of us!

Alexis Bennett Parker, shopping content lead, Elle

The industry is ever-evolving. Nothing is constant but change, and I respect that. I also respect the influencers, because at the end of the day they’re doing their jobs. As editors, we’re doing our jobs as well. I understand the decision that a lot of times, influencers will get better seats than editors. At the end of the day, we do live in an attention economy—so whoever has the most eyeballs is getting the most money. I do have influencers that I follow, I have friends that are influencers, and I respect the hustle at the end of the day.

Kevin Huynh, fashion director, InStyle

If you’re in this industry and you are doing the thing, more power to you. You should never come from a place of scarcity where you think one person’s doing better than the other! Everyone has their own niche, and as long as they’re doing the best work that they can do, more props to them. I just love how democratized things have come. Anybody can be in the industry now and have influence in some kind of way, whether they be on social media or on a masthead.

