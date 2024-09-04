Naomi Campbell’s New Boss Collab Means Business

The boss is in! Naomi Campbell touched down in Manhattan on Wednesday night to celebrate her second capsule collection with Boss. The supermodel’s fall line is filled with sharp dresses, coats, knits, trousers, and athleisure, complemented by heels and sneakers. Of course, the chic lineup—elevated by a sharp palette of black, purple, pink, and gray—stems directly from Campbell’s shared values with Boss.

“I feel like we just have a good relationship and [are a] good match, and we understand each other,” Campbell said of her ties to the brand. “I understand they see me as a bossy woman, and I accept that. I like that they’re structured. Their base and foundation, first and foremost, is structure—and I like structure.”

To celebrate the launch, Campbell visited Boss’ sleek Columbus Circle boutique, outfitted in her line’s long-sleeved dress and padded sneakers. While mingling with insiders including Leah Faye Cooper, Caroline Vazzana, and Sai De Silva, she also reflected on what makes her feel like a boss. Ultimately—and to no surprise—Campbell finds strength in her honesty.

“Being unapologetically me,” Campbell said. “I’m very honest. If you want honesty, I’ll give you honesty.”

Campbell’s capsule launch with Boss follows her starring role in its Fall 2024 campaign, alongside stars including David Beckham and fellow super Gisele Bündchen. As the label’s global ambassador, she’s played a lead role in its dynamic 2020’s revamp—complete with several campaigns and a debut February capsule under her belt. What the future holds is unknown, but one thing’s for sure: Campbell means business. Prepare your credit cards—and check your lipstick—before paying Boss a visit!

All images: Mikael Jansson

