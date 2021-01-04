Charlotte Casiraghi Is The New Face Of Chanel

Say hello to the latest Chanel muse! As of the start of the new year, Charlotte Casiraghi is an ambassador and spokesperson for the house. As part of her appointment, the royal it girl will star in the campaign for the Spring Summer 2021 ready to wear collection, as lensed by Inez and Vinoodh.

Casiraghi has long since been associated with the house, having been selected to join the house’s clique by the late Karl Lagerfeld when she was a teenager. As the 34-year-old granddaughter of Grace Kelly has a degree in philosophy and a passion for literature and poetry (just like Gabrielle Chanel and Lagerfeld), she will shortly unveil a new project alongside Virginie Viard.

The project, entitled Les Rendez-vous littéraires rue Cambon [Literary rendezvous at rue Cambon], will see themed encounters bringing together female writers and actresses to read, discuss, and share their unique perspective on their own work or that of other historical or contemporary literary figures.

See more details about the project below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.